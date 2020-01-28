BALTIMORE — The Lady Cat soccer team was presented with the Team Pinnacle Award during the United Soccer Coaches high school awards breakfast.
Coach Kyle Conley accepted the award for the Louisburg High School girls soccer team for 2019 on Friday, Jan. 17.
“It was truly an honor to be there to receive the award on behalf of our program and our school,” Conley said. “It was an unbelievable experience with five days of sessions and clinics and the high school awards breakfast.
“Being able to receive this award on behalf of our program and putting a close to the 2019 Louisburg girls soccer team was bittersweet,” he said. “This 2019 team made it to the state final four for three straight years, and had the opportunity to play for a state championship in back-to-back years.”
There were three criteria for the Team Pinnacle Award. The award is based on team GPA, sportsmanship and ethics, and win percentage.
The Lady Cats had a 3.73 grade-point average.
The Louisburg girls soccer team received the United Soccer Coaches Bronze level for sportsmanship.
To meet the win percentage requirements, the Lady Cats had to win 75 percent of their games. Louisburg was 17-4, posting a winning percentage of 80.9.
Louisburg had to have a minimum GPA of 3.25. For sportsmanship, the team had to have less than 50 percent yellow cards and no red cards.
Louisburg won 17 games, setting a school record for the program. The 2019 Lady Cats team also set a school record with 13 shutouts, including a school record six consecutive shutouts. Louisburg had a record 11-game winning streak.
Members of the state runner-up, sectional champion and regional champion and league champion Louisburg Lady Cats soccer team were Kennady Wilkerson, Avery O’Meara, Shelby Barnett, Reese Johnson, Erin Lemke, Camdyn Clark, Leia Shaffer, Sammy McDaniel, Olivia Barber, Emma Christy, Catie Lemke, Ruth Minster, Trinity Moore, Kylee Leach, Skylar Bowman, Liz Guzman, Haley Cain, Lillian McDaniel, Hannah Straub, Julianne Finley, Olivia Chase, Andie Matsen, Jenna Ghannam, Hallie Hutsell, Madison Quinn, Missy Meigs, Kaitlyn Lewer, Mackenzie Scholtz, Ashley Moore, Sammy Nepote, Morgan Messer, Sierra Hahn, Nora Van Asten and Carson Buffington.
The team had seven players named to the all-league team. Six players were named all-state, with the co-offensive player of the year and the goalie of the year, the Tri-County Spotlight player of the year and goalie of the year.
“This 2019 team was incredible and I could not be happier for this group of girls,” Conley said. “They had a season to remember! I am very honored to be able to be their coach and work with these kids on a daily basis. It is a very special group.”
It is a program with great kids and a dedicated coach, said assistant coach Michael Pickman.
“I am fortunate to coach with someone so dedicated to the sport, coaching, and his team and the community that he has been able to take both soccer programs to state, league championships, regional championships, and all in such a short amount of time,” Pickman said.
“It is unprecedented and special,” Pickman said. “I believe he has a lot to do with it. He is not wrong, and this award is proof. This community and its soccer parents have instilled and helped the soccer program hold a high standard regarding academics and conduct.”
The Team Pinnacle Award is a testament to all that is right with the Louisburg soccer program, Pickman said.
