LOUISBURG – For the first time in 47 years, the Louisburg Lady Cats basketball team is headed to state.
Louisburg captured the Class 4A substate title with a commanding 51-27 victory against Fort Scott on Saturday, March 6.
The Lady Cats opened the game with a 13-6 first-quarter run and extended the lead to 15 points, 29-14, by doubling up on Fort Scott, 16-8, in the second quarter.
Louisburg was outscored 8-7 in the third quarter, but closed out the historic substate championship victory with a 15-5 run in the fourth quarter.
Jordan Mynsted led Louisburg with a game-high 12 points. Alyse Moore hit double figures with 10 points.
Madilyn Melton and Megan Foote each had seven points.
Emma Lohse, Adyson Ross, Delaney Wright, Brooklyn Diederich and Delanie Tally also scored.
Melton reached a milestone in the substate title game, grabbing the 500th rebound of her high school career. She is the second Lady Cat to top 500 career rebounds this season. Moore got her 500th rebound against Shawnee Mission South.
Members of the Class 4A substate champion Louisburg Lady Cats are Emma Lohse, Brianne Kuhlman, Adyson Ross, Delaney Wright, Sierra Hahn, Brooklyn Diederich, Alyse Moore, Madilyn Melton, Jordan Mynsted, Megan Foote, Delanie Tally and Emma Prettyman. Louisburg is coached by Adrianne Lane, Leanna Willer and Nick Chapman. Team managers are Mackenzie Hill, Brianna Messer, Sami Lane and Camryn Lane.
Louisburg (18-4) travels to Labette County (19-2) on Tuesday, March 9, in the state quarterfinals. The winner will advance to the state semifinals held in Salina.
Semifinals
The Louisburg girls defeated Ottawa (6-14) by 10 points, 44-34, in the semifinals of the substate tournament at home Wednesday, March 3.
Louisburg had slow starts in each half, scoring seven points in the first quarter and seven points in the third quarter.
Ottawa held a 10-7 edge at the end of the first quarter. The Lady Cats went on a 13-5 run in the second quarter, leading by five points at the half, 20-15.
Louisburg went up eight points in the fourth quarter, but Ottawa rallied to tie the game at 30-30.
The Lady Cats outscored the Lady Cyclones 14-4 the rest of the way.
Louisburg won it with defense, forcing 26 turnovers on the night. The Lady Cats turned the turnovers into 20 of their 44 points.
It was a team effort for the Louisburg Lady Cats. No one hit double figures, but eight players scored in the win.
Moore led Louisburg with nine points. Foote had eight points. Kuhlman posted seven points.
Ross, Wright, Diederich, Melton and Mynsted also scored.
