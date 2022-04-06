LOUISBURG — The Louisburg Wildcat golf team has its sights set on a return to the state tournament.
Seniors AJ Arriola, Johnny Thompson, Sam Wheeler and junior Jackson Olson led the Wildcats to third place in the Class 4A regional, qualifying the Wildcat golf team for the second time in three years.
Arriola placed 11th in the regional with a 93.
“Our team goals for varsity is to be shooting in the 80s to low 90s,” Wildcat coach Brian Burns said.
Twenty-one student-athletes tried out for the Louisburg golf team. The program kept 14 players. Burns is in his 22nd season with the program.
Ian Kirkpatrck and Nick Lancaster are a couple of newcomers to keep an eye on this season.
There will be a lot of competition, Burns said.
The junior varsity team had a lot of golfers capable of carding scores in the middle 90s.
“Hopefully, we will make it to state again as a team,” Burns said. “The junior varsity will have a great season.”
Sports Editor Gene Morris can be reached at (913) 294-2311 or gene.morris@miconews.com.
