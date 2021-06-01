DODGE CITY – The Louisburg Wildcat golf team ended the 2021 season at the Class 4A state golf tournament.
The two-day state tournament was held Monday, May 24, and Tuesday, May 25, at Mariah Hills Golf Course in Dodge City.
A.J. Arriola, Johnny Eberhart, Johnny Thompson, Jackson Olson, Sam Wheeler and Dacey Wieland placed third in the Class 4A regional at Independence to qualify for state as a team.
It is the second time in three years, two seasons, that the Wildcats have sent the entire team to state.
The Louisburg Wildcats qualified the team for state in 2019 and did not get an opportunity to compete in 2020 due to COVID-19. Louisburg made up for lost time, sending the team back again with all new faces this spring.
Louisburg carded a 361 for third place in the Independence regional, finishing three strokes behind regional runner-up Field Kindley. Independence had a 361 to win the team title.
Seth Aistrup represented the Paola Panther golf team at state.
Aistrup placed second in the Class 4A regional at Independence, carding an 81.
Johnny Eberhart, a senior, placed fourth in the regional with an 87. He won a regional medal for the performance.
Arriola, a junior, placed 11th in the regional with a 93.
Evan McMillan, Paola, placed 15th with a 96.
Wheeler was 18th with a 101. Thompson carded a 111 for 26th place.
Zach Donahue, Paola, placed 38th in the regional. Jonas Sanders represented Paola in the regional.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.