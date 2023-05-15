BALDWIN — One week after setting two school records and tying another mark, the Louisburg track and field team broke three school records and rewrote some Frontier League history in the process.
The Louisburg boys 4x100-meter relay ran a time of 43.06 seconds for first place in the Frontier League meet Thursday, May 11, breaking their own school record. Aston Moore, Colyer Wingfield, Mason Dobbins and Cade Caplinger also broke a league mark of 43.17 set by Spring Hill in 2006.
Suzana Dansel, Mackenzie Rooney, Emma Lohse and Kendall Crossley broke their own school record in the 4x100-meter relay with a time of 49.84. They broke a league mark of 49.99 set by Paola in 2016.
Dobbins tied a school record in the high jump and reached some rare air, going over the bar at 6 feet, 7 inches to win the league title.
The Louisburg boys posted 151 points to win the Frontier League team title. Eudora was runner-up with 99 points. Spring Hill scored 93 points for third place.
Eudora won the girls crown, scoring 131.5 points. Spring Hill was second with 109.5 points. Louisburg posted 107 points for third place.
Mason Dobbins, Louisburg, won the 110-meter high hurdles. Dobbins broke the school record on his way to placing first in the high jump.
The Louisburg Wildcats won the 4x100-meter relay with a new school record and league record time.
Caden Caplinger, Louisburg, placed first in the pole vault.
Nathan Vincent, Louisburg, won the javelin. He was runner-up in the discus and shot
The Spring Hill Broncos the pace in the 4x800-meter relay.
Emma Lohse, Louisburg, placed first in the 100-meter dash and the 200-meter dash. She was third in the 400-meter dash.
The Louisburg Lady Cats won the 4x100-meter relay with a new school record and league record time.
Hope Bishop, Paola, placed first in the high jump.
Kena Leonard, Paola, finished first in the shot put.
Avery Pankey, Spring Hill, won the pole vault.
100 — Suzanna Dansel, Louisburg, second; Ella Foster, Paola, fifth
100 hurdles — Maddie Pitzer, Paola, second; Mackenzie Copeland, Spring Hill, third; Mackenzie Rooney, Louisburg, fourth; Sienna Kadera-Redmond, Spring Hill, fifth
300 hurdles — Rooney, Louisburg, second; Copeland, Spring Hill, third; Kate Frederick, Louisburg, fifth
800 — Marisa January, Spring Hill, second
Pole vault — Maddy Carpenter-Ross, Louisburg, second; Adelyn O’Hanlon, Spring Hill, fourth
Discus — Margo Todd, Spring Hill, second; Emma Prettyman, Louisburg, third
High jump — Jenna Weber, Spring Hill, second
1,600 — Sophie Rivers, Spring Hill, second; Emma Vohs, Louisburg, third; Hailey Long, Paola, fifth
Triple jump — Maggie Kauk, Paola, third; Logan Kilbey, Spring Hill, fourth
200 — Gavyn Hurley, Spring Hill, third; Foster, Paola, fourth; Dansel, Louisburg, fifth
3,200 — Long, Paola, fourth; Maddy Rhamy, Louisburg, fifth
Javelin — Katie Elpers, Louisburg, fourth; Abby Ediger, Paola, fifth
Shot put — Avery Feeback, Spring Hill, fourth; McKenna Lohse, Louisburg, fifth
400 — Abby Jones, Paoa, fifth
110 hurdles — Nathan Apple, Louisburg, second; Cody Hockett, Spring Hill, third; Landon Taylor, Paola, fourth
300 hurdles — Apple, Louisburg, second; Taylor, Paola, third; Caden Cohee, Paola, fifth
High jump — Cade Gassman, Louisburg, second; Seth Oberkrom, Spring Hill, fourth; Cooper D’Albini, Spring Hill, fifth
Pole vault — Wingfield, Louisburg, second; Samuel Johnson, Paola, fourth; Jacob Brown, Louisburg, fifth
Long jump — Oberkrom, Spring Hill, second; JJ Crawford, Paola, third; Taylor, Paola, fourth; Wingfield, Louisburg, fifth
Triple jump — Crawford, second
400 — Alex Gisel, Spring Hill, second; Ethan Ptacek, Louisburg, third; Hunter Heinrich. Louisburg, fourth
1,600 — Logan Beckman, Spring Hill, second; Jerynce Brings Plenty, Louisburg, third; George, Louisburg, fourth
3,200 — Jack Janovich, Spring Hill, second; Brings Plenty, Louisburg, fourth; Dylan Estes, Spring Hill, fifth
Shot put — Jackson Rooney, Louisburg, third; Jett Osbern, Paola, fourth; Cooper Stanchfield, Paola, fifth
200 — Jack Gisel, Spring Hill, third
800 — Calen George, Louisburg, fourth; Blaise Vohs, Louisburg, fifth
100 — Caplinger, Louisburg, fifth
Discus — Max Perry, Paola, fifth
