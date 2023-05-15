230517_mr_spt_track_01

BALDWIN — One week after setting two school records and tying another mark, the Louisburg track and field team broke three school records and rewrote some Frontier League history in the process.

The Louisburg boys 4x100-meter relay ran a time of 43.06 seconds for first place in the Frontier League meet Thursday, May 11, breaking their own school record. Aston Moore, Colyer Wingfield, Mason Dobbins and Cade Caplinger also broke a league mark of 43.17 set by Spring Hill in 2006.

Sports Editor Gene Morris can be reached at (913) 294-2311 or gene.morris@miconews.com.

