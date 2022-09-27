LOUISBURG — The Louisburg Lady Cat volleyball team sold pink T-shirts and chances to serve between sets as part of its Pink Night fight against cancer.
Lady Cat Megan Quinn wore pink socks for the match against Ottawa at home Tuesday, Sept. 20. Claire Brown, Ashlyn Berck and Madelyn Williams sported pink bows in their hair.
Every player on the court dedicated the evening to a loved one who has experienced a battle against cancer.
“The Louisburg and Ottawa volleyball teams are partnering together tonight to show our strength as one community in the fight against cancer,” said Louisburg public address announcer Jarrod Worthington. “All funds raised this evening will be donated to a Louisburg High School family currently fighting the good fight to help alleviate some of the pressures and costs associated with battling cancer. No one in our community is alone — together we fight.”
Louisburg senior Claire Brown dedicated her night to Patricia Becher. Senior Ava Jorn dedicated her night to Sheri Tyszkiewicz and Kathy Poppenger. Senior hitter Allie Kennedy dedicated her performance to Becky Harmon. Senior Emma Prettyman dedicated her night to Rosemary Douglas. Adyson Ross, a senior, dedicated her performance to Verna Kooker.
The Louisburg Lady Cats fell to the Ottawa Cyclones in five sets by scores of 25-21, 15-25, 25-17, 15-25 and 7-15.
Ross fired in an ace at 2-1 in the opening set. Hailey Sword tied the set with a kill at 3-3.
Williams broke a tie with an ace at 6-5. She put down a back-row kill to tie the set at 10-10. Kennedy broke a tie with a kill at 12-11. Sword served an ace at 15-13. Brown broke a tie with a kill at 18-17. Sword had a cross-court kill at 22-18. Ross had a tip at the net at 24-21. Quinn ended the set with a kill at 25-21.
Louisburg fell behind 11-14 in the second set. The Lady Cats closed to 13-14 and lost the set 15-25.
Kennedy and Brown had huge kills as Louisburg took a 4-0 lead in the third set. Sword served an ace at 6-1. She served five points in a row, giving the Lady Cats a 9-2 advantage.
Williams served an ace at 11-3. Ross had a cross-court kill at 13-4. Louisburg won a long volley at 14-5 with Brown running almost to the wall for the save and Sword putting down the kill. Prettyman had a kill down line at 18-8. Brown ended a volley with a tip at the net at 21-16. Prettyman had a kill at 24-17 and ended the set with a block at 25-17.
The Lady Cats fell behind 7-13 in the fourth set and could not get back in it, losing the set 15-25.
Brown had back-to-back kills to tie the fifth set at 4-4. Ross had a block at 5-4. Louisburg fell behind 6-11 and lost the set 7-15, losing the match three games to two.
