HUTCHINSON – The Louisburg Lady Cat volleyball team placed fourth in the Class 4A state tournament held at the Hutchinson Sports Arena.
Louisburg went 2-1 in pool play on Friday, Oct. 28, advancing to championship round with a thrilling victory against Tonganoxie by scores of 32-30 and 25-18. The Lady Cats fell to Tonganoxie twice during the regular season.
The Louisburg Lady Cats fell to the Bishop Miege Stags in the state semifinals Saturday, Oct. 28, by scores of 14-25 and 21-25.
Louisburg lost to Circle in the third-place match by scores of 12-25 and 24-26.
In both of the state losses Saturday, the Lady Cats rallied and battled to the final point in the second set, losing to Bishop Miege by four points (21-25) and to Circle by two points (24-26).
“What an incredible ride with this team,” Louisburg coach Leanna Willer said. “Although today may not have ended the way we hoped, we are all so proud of how far this team has come this season. It has been a blast to watch the team grow each and every day.
“Way to represent Louisburg by playing with grit, determination, and heart throughout the entire postseason,” she said. “Thank you to our amazing school and community support. We live in a truly special place.”
The substate champion and Class 4A fourth-place state Louisburg Lady Cats ended the season with a record of 22-19. Members of the Louisburg Lady Cat volleyball team are: defensive specialist Ashlyn Berck, hitter Claire Brown, libero Adyson Ross, hitter Hailey Sword, defensive specialist Bronwynn Williams, hitter Madelyn Williams, setter Megan Quinn, middle blocker Allie Kennedy, middle blocker Emma Prettyman, hitter Delaney Nelson, hitter Caileigh Kilgore and blocker Isabella Moreland. Louisburg is coached by Leanna Willer and assisted by coaches Rich Brown and Kallie O’Keefe.
It was an incredible run for the Louisburg Lady Cats, who lost their first three matches to open the season and were 3-9 through their first 12 matches.
Louisburg defeated No. 2 state-ranked Baldwin (30-4) to win the Class 4A substate championship on Baldwin’s home court, handing them just their fourth loss of the season.
The substate championship qualified the Lady Cats for their 19th trip to state. Louisburg had placed in the top four at state 15 times with six state runner-up finishes.
To come out of pool play, where the top two teams advance, the Louisburg Lady Cats had to get past the Tonganoxie Chieftains.
Louisburg fell to Tonganoxie twice during the regular season. The Lady Cats fell to Tonganoxie at home on senior night Thursday, Sept. 29, in four sets by scores of 11-25, 16-25, 25-14 and 18-25. Louisburg ran into Tonganoxie again in the Ottawa Invitational on Saturday, Oct. 1, falling in straight sets by scores of 11-25 and 20-15.
Heading into the third pool play match, Louisburg and Tonganoxie were both 1-1. The winner was going to the semifinals and the losing team was going to have its season come to an end. The teams had played six sets in the regular season, with Louisburg winning just one of six sets.
Beating a team three times in a season is tough to do.
Louisburg would not let that happen in pool play at Hutchinson Sports Arena in the final round of pool play Friday, Oct. 28.
For the entire opening set, 1-1 to 32-30, it was a one- or two-point game. Prettyman had kills at 6-5 and 8-6. Brown had a huge dig on a volley and Prettyman finished it with a kill at 14-12. Kennedy had a kill at 18-19.
Madelyn Williams fired in a kill at 20-21. Brown made another great dig on a long volley, and Louisburg won it to take a one-point lead, 24-23. Prettyman tied it with a kill at 26-26. Kennedy tied it with a kill at 27-27. It was tied again at 29-29 and 30-30 before the Lady Cats went on to win it 32-30.
It was the set of the tournament for the Lady Cats, taking the first set in a must win pool play match against Tonganoxie and it set the tone.
Brown served four points in a row as Louisburg took a 6-1 lead in the second set. Kennedy had a tip over the net at 7-2. Brown tipped the ball over to end a volley at 11-6. Sword had a kill at 23-14. Brown put down a kill at 24-17. Kennedy ended the set, and the match, with a kill at 25-18.
Louisburg fell to Circle to open pool play in two sets by scores of 17-25 and 18-25.
Williams had a kill at 5-4 in the first set. She added a kill at 6-5 and a block at 7-5. Kennedy had a kill at 11-12. Brown broke a pair of ties with kills at 13-12 and 14-13. Prettyman had a block at 7-6 in the second set.
The Lady Cats bounced back, defeating Clay Center in straight sets by scores of 25-17 and 25-18.
Kennedy had a kill at 2-1 in the first set. Williams had a kill off blockers at 3-2. Prettyman had blocks at 10-4 and 15-9. Williams served in an ace at 18-15.
Kennedy broke a tie with a kill at 3-2 in the second set. Williams served an ace at 7-6. Brown had a kill at 8-10. Quinn helped keep it close with a kill at 10-13. Williams broke a tie with a kill at 17-16 and added a block at 19-16. Prettyman ended it with a kill at 25-18.
Louisburg fell to eventual state champion Bishop Miege in the semifinals Saturday, Oct. 28, by scores of 14-25 and 21-25.
Ross had a dig in the opening volley against Bishop Miege. Quinn had digs at 1-2 and 2-4. Sword served an ace at 8-4. Brown had a kill at 7-9. Williams had kills at 13-23 and 14-24.
Louisburg lost to Circle, the only team to beat them in pool play, by scores of 12-25 and 24-26 in the third-place match.
Bishop Miege defeated Andale 25-22 and 32-30 in the state championship match.
(0) comments
