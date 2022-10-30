HUTCHINSON – The Louisburg Lady Cat volleyball team placed fourth in the Class 4A state tournament held at the Hutchinson Sports Arena.

Louisburg went 2-1 in pool play on Friday, Oct. 28, advancing to championship round with a thrilling victory against Tonganoxie by scores of 32-30 and 25-18. The Lady Cats fell to Tonganoxie twice during the regular season.

