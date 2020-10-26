BALDWIN – The Louisburg girls and boys are headed to the state cross country meet.
The Lady Cats and Wildcats qualified as teams, placing third in the Class 4A regional at Baldwin on Saturday, Oct. 24.
Lola Edwards placed third and Maddy Rhamy was fourth to lead the Louisburg girls to third place. Baldwin won the girls team title with a score of 31. Eudora placed second with 62 points. Louisburg had a score of 68 for third place.
Carson Houchen was 10th to lead the Louisburg boys. Ryan Rodgers was 16th and Caden Holten placed 20th. Bishop Miege won the boys team title with 22 points. Eudora was runner-up with a score of 57. Louisburg had 91 points, holding off Baldwin by 11 points for third place.
The state meet is in Wamego on Saturday, Oct. 31.
Edwards, a freshman, ran a time of 19 minutes, 49 seconds to place third in the regional. Rhamy, another freshman, was right behind her in 20:29 for fourth place.
Darian Hudgeons of Paola placed 13th in 21:04. Reese Johnson of Louisburg was 14th in 21:09. Alana Bollinger of Paola finished 15th in 21:10.
Hudgeons, a senior, and Bollinger, a freshman, qualified to represent Paola at state as individuals.
Marina Johnson of Paola placed 18th in 21:29. Hazel Downum of Paola finished 22nd in 21:49. Erin Apple of Louisburg was 23rd in 21:50. Lady Cat Claire Brown placed 24th in 21:52. Bree Gassman was 28th in 22:12.
Other results from the girls regional meet were:
Kelsey Igert, Paola, 32nd; Chloe Jones, Paola, 36th; Lily Woolsey, Paola, 40th; and Nova Ptacek, Louisburg, 46th.
Houchen ran a time of 17:45 for 10th place. Rodgers finished 16th in 18:28.
Tanner Petillo of Paola placed 17th in 18:29. Teammate Cutter Meade was 18th in 18:29.
Holtzen placed 20th for the Wildcats in 18:45. Hayden Ross of Louisburg was 22nd in 18:46. Caden Bradshaw placed 23rd in 18:47. Leo Martin was 25th in 18:54.
Other results from the Class 4A regional boys race were:
Trent Allen, Louisburg, 40th; Gavin Carter, Paola, 42nd; Samuel Downum, Paola, 43rd; Bradyn Rockers, Paola, 44th; and Matthew Blackie, Paola, 48th.
Class 5A regional meet at Turner
The Lady Broncos placed fourth in the Class 5A regional meet at Turner, five points behind third-place St. Thomas Aquinas. Blue Valley West won the team title. Mill Valley was runner-up.
Vienna Lahner led the Lady Broncos, placing fifth in 21:30. Teammate Alyssa Anderson was sixth in 21:43. Kate Penhallow of Spring Hill placed 11th in 21:57.
Tommy O’Leary placed 34th in 19:15 to lead the Spring Hill boys in the regional meet. Oliver Knittel was 39th in 19:26.
St. Thomas Aquinas won the boys team title. St. James placed second. Mill Valley was third. The Spring Hill Broncos finished eighth.
Other results for the Spring Hill girls were:
Kiana Navratil, 29th; Kylie Rogers, 34th; Molly Murray, 37th; and Saydee Shannon, 38th.
Other results for the Spring Hill boys were:
Aidan Smith, 42nd; Aaron Burrell, 47th; Ryland O’hanlon, 50th; Jordan Kinsey, 51st; and Braeden George, 52nd.
Class 3A regional at Garnett
Kelsey Konitzer of Prairie View was 10th in the girls race, covering the course in 22:52. Darcy Haupt was 29th in 26:08.
Quinn Browning of Prairie View placed 31st in 26:14. Brianna Shippy of Osawatomie was 32nd in 26:16. Tessa Thompson of Osawatomie placed 35th in 26:34.
Peyton Murrison of Prairie View placed 36th in 26:43. Christine McCoy of Osawatomie placed 38th in 27:23. Ella McCammon of Prairie View was 45th in 28:37.
Luke Hebert of Osawatomie placed 37th in the boys race with a time of 20:32. Teammate Sam Farley finished 40th in 20:41.
