LOUISBURG — The Louisburg Wildcat soccer team shut out Kansas City Christian for the regional title, winning its 16th game of the season in the process.
Louisburg won the regional on its home field, posting the 2-0 victory on Halloween, Thursday, Oct. 31.
It was the second straight shutout victory against for the Wildcats in the playoffs.
Louisburg opened the playoffs at home Tuesday, Oct. 29, with a 5-0 shutout victory against Atchison.
The Wildcats improved to 16-1-1.
Louisburg played Bishop Miege in the state quarterfinals at home Tuesday, Nov. 5.
Goalie Garrett Rolofson anchored the Wildcat defense in the back-to-back shutouts.
It was a scoreless game against Kansas City Christian at the intermission.
Forward Colin McManigal ended the 0-0 tie with a goal in the 73rd minute.
Three minutes later forward Treston Carlson added an insurance goal in the 2-0 win.
“We controlled the majority of the game,” Louisburg coach Kyle Conley said. “The defense did their job and really limited their opportunities to distance strikes.
“We did a nice job of standing them up and taking away what they wanted to do,” he said. “We controlled the midfield a lot but struggled to put away our opportunities early. The boys kept working and kept digging and finally broke through twice in the final eight minutes.”
Playing for the Louisburg Wildcat regional championship soccer team are: Garrett Rolofson, Michael Seuferling, Hunter Rogers, Isaac Guetterman, Ryan Haight, Jaden Vohs, Braden Yows, Ethan White, Colin Cook. Landon Johnson, Luke Faulkner, Treston Carlson, Logan Faulkner, David Perentis, Gavin York, Ethan Ptacek, William Frank, Colin McManigal, Cade Gassman, Tobias Espina Roca, Ethan Showalter and Matthew Sword.
“These young men are playing hard and playing for each other,” Conley said. “That means anything can happen. These boys had lofty goals at the beginning of the season and they are achieving each of them so far. They are determined and motivated to accomplish their goals. The regional championship was a lot of fun and these boys really battled to accomplish this feat.”
Five different players scored for the Louisburg Wildcats in the 5-0 victory against Atchison.
“The first 20 minutes we were pressing and trying to do too much,” Conley said. “When we finally got one, we settled in and played much better.
“We dominated possession and controlled the game start to finish,” he said. “I love how we played for each other and played so hard. We did a nice job, and I’m proud of the boys.”
Yows got the party started with a goal just eight minutes into the contest.
Gassman gained control of a loose ball in front of the Atchison goal and deposited it in the back of the net for a 2-0 lead.
Gassman made a great crossing pass to Ptacek who capitalized on the chance with a goal to push the lead to 3-0 in the first half.
Carlson beat the Atchison keeper with a shot for a 4-0 lead in the second half. Vohs scored the final goal of the game.
