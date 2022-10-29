Louisburg forward Colin McManigal beats a Maranatha Academy defender and drills a shot in the back of the net for a 1-0 lead in the regional semifinals at home Tuesday, Oct. 25. Louisburg won the game 5-2 to advance to the regional title game against Bishop Ward.
Louisburg midfielder Jackson Olson (left) and midfielder Colton Blue crash the Maranatha Academy goal, following a high cross on a corner kick for the Wildcats in the regional semifinals Tuesday, Oct. 25.
Gene Morris / Miami County Republic
Gene Morris / Miami County Republic
Toby Espina Roca, a Wildcat midfielder, settles the ball for Louisburg during the regional semifinals against Maranatha Academy.
Gene Morris / Miami County Republic
Louiusburg midfielder Emmett White prepares to fire a shot on goal for the Wildcats during a regional semifinal playoff game against Maranatha Academy at home Tuesday, Oct. 25.
KANSAS CITY, Kan. - The Louisburg Wildcat soccer team fell to Bishop Ward in the regional championship game, 2-1, on a penalty kick in triple overtime.
Colin McManigal headed the ball into the goal with 19 minutes left in regulation Thursday, Oct. 27, sending the game into overtime.
Goalie Brecon Klugman made some outstanding saves on the night. He denied Bishop Ward on a breakaway in the second overtime to keep the game knotted at 1-1. Klugman made another great save in the third overtime.
With less than 30 seconds to play in the third overtime, Louisburg was called for a penalty in the box on a contested 50-50 ball. Bishop Ward took advantage, scoring on the penalty kick for the 2-1 victory.
The Wildcats, the sixth seed in the East regional bracket, improved to 9-6-2 with the playoff victory at home Tuesday, Oct. 25. Maranatha (4-8-1) was the 11th seed.
Louisburg advanced to the regional championship game on the road against third-seed Bishop Ward (12-4-1). Bishop Ward advanced to the regional title game with a 4-0 shutout against Ottawa (4-12-1).
The Louisburg Wildcats fell to Bishop Ward, 2-1, on a penalty kick in triple overtime.
The Louisburg Wildcats ended the season with a record of 9-7-2.
After a defensive battle in the first half, the Louisburg Wildcat soccer team scored four second-half goals in the 5-2 regional semifinal playoff victory against Maranatha Academy.
Louisburg struck first in the regional semifinal game against Maranatha.
McManigal followed a shot by Gavin York, got the rebound and put it in the back of the net for a 1-0 lead four minutes into the regional semifinals against Maranatha.
Louisburg controlled the possession in the first half. The Wildcats pushed the attack and got some great chances but could not get the ball in the net.
Midfielder Jackson Olson had a great chance with 36 minutes left in the half. Forward Canton Klugman made a great cross and Olson headed the ball wide of the goal two minutes later.
McManigal fired in a shot that went wide with 31 minutes left on the clock. Midfielder Toby Espina Roca chipped a shot on goal that went just over the goal.
Forward Case Gassman had a shot and was denied by the Maranatha keeper with less than 20 minutes to go in the half. Emmett White, a midfielder, drilled a shot that went just over the goal.
Louisburg started putting those chances in the net in the second half.
Eleven minutes into the second half, Espina Roca put a chance away for the goal, increasing the lead to 2-0.
Midfielder Colton Blue scored midway through the second half, making it 3-0.
Forward Jordan Brown put a shot in the back of the net to make it 4-0.
Maranatha scored with 14 minutes left in regulation. Maranatha scored on a penalty kick, narrowing the gap to 4-2.
Forward Dagon Klugman got a great pass from Mathew Sword and finished with a goal, posting the first varsity goal of his career to make the final 5-2.
Brecon Klugman posted the win in goal for the Louisburg Wildcats.
