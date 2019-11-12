LOUISBURG — The state championship game came early for the Louisburg Wildcats in the Class 4A state quarterfinals against the Bishop Miege Stags.
Despite being outshot 7-2 and playing three starters hampered by injuries, the Wildcats battled the Stags to a one-goal, 1-0, game at the intermission.
The Wildcats fell 3-0 in a hard-fought game in front of their hometown crowd Tuesday, Nov. 5.
“The boys took on the best team in the state 4A-1A classification, Bishop Miege,” Louisburg coach Kyle Conley said. “We battled as much as we could and played with so much heart.
“We had so many boys playing beat up, but they gave it their all,” he said. “These boys never gave up and kept fighting.”
One of the walking-wounded for the Wildcats was defender Williams Frank, the last line of defense in front of keeper Garrett Rolofon.
Frank was playing with an injured knee, wearing a brace. He did not have a lot of mobility or speed, but Frank played a gutsy game and made some incredible clears.
Forward Cade Gassman was also playing hurt. He subbed in and out for the Wildcats. He was a steady offensive presence up front. Gassman was a playmaker for Louisburg this season.
Treston Carlson, another dangerous forward, was injured during the game. He came out and was able to return.
Playing in their final high school soccer game for the Louisburg Wildcats were Garrett Rolofson, Ryan Haight, Colin Cook, Landon Johnson, David Perentis, William Frank and Emanuel Fries.
It was quite a season for the Louisburg soccer program, coming off a 6-11 season in 2018.
The Wildcats turned that around with a school-record 16 wins, tops in Class 4A-1A. Louisburg scored 58 goals, ranking second in school history. The Wildcats allowed just 17 goals, the lowest amount allowed in a single season in program history.
The work began long before school started in August. During the first day of summer camp, coach Conley challenged the seniors and the team asking what kind of a team they wanted to be.
“This year, this group of boys said it was going to be different,” Conley said. “Since day one in June, this group was determined to get our standard and culture back, and man, did they ever. We set the tone with our four scrimmages over the summer.
“When the season rolled around the boys didn’t miss a beat,” Coley said. “This group of young men accomplished so much. It hurts now, but they have so much to be proud of. I am a so honored to be able to be their coach. I love these young men. The boys on this team should hold their heads up and be proud of how they represented themselves, their school and their families.”
Rolofson came out and made a great save against Bishop Miege just three minutes into the game. He made another huge save on a shot just 30 seconds later.
Frank got a loose ball in front of the goal and made a big clear for the Wildcats with 30 minutes left in the half. Frank had another great clear with a booming kick with 27 minutes on the clock. Frank jumped to head the ball out of harms way with 24 minutes left in the half.
Defender Michael Seuferling had a clear on a ball in front of the goal for the Wildcats with 22 minutes to go.
Midfielder Ryan Haight took a shot off the chest for a big block for the Louisburg defense with 20 minutes on the clock.
Midfielder Braden Yows had a clear on a corner kick to push the ball out of the Wildcats end of the field.
Frank blocked a shot by Bishop Miege with 17 minutes on the clock. Rolofson came out of the box on a play and the ball ended up near the goal line with Bishop Miege players closing in on the ball when Frank cleared it to save a certain goal.
Bishop Miege put a shot in the back of the net with 10:43 left in the half. It would be a 1-0 game at the intermission.
Bishop Miege was awarded a direct kick on a call and took advantage, taking a shot on goal and scoring just seven minutes into the second half for a 2-0 lead.
The Wildcats drew another whistle with 21 minutes on the clock, giving the Stags the ball on a kick on the Louisburg side of the field. Bishop Miege scored with a shot going over the wall of defenders and off Rolofson.
With 5:41 on the clock, Conley sent in substitutions for his seniors, who were greeted with cheers and applause from the Louisburg fans.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.