Members of the Louisburg soccer team pose by the scoreboard at Wildcat Stadium after a 3-0 victory against Baldwin in the state quarterfinals. After suffering a 2-0 loss to Bishop Miege in the Class 4-1A state semifinals in Wichita on Friday, Nov. 6, Louisburg bounced back with a 3-0 victory against Rose Hill in the third-place game Saturday, Nov. 7.