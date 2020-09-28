LOUISBURG — The Wildcat soccer team ended one of its toughest grinds of the season, defeating Ottawa for its fourth win in six days.
Louisburg was not in action for two weeks after being quarantined for COVID-19. While the team was eager to get back on the field, four games in six days was a hard road.
The Wildcats posted a 4-0 shutout against Ottawa to close out the run Thursday, Sept. 24. Three of the four wins over the six-day span were shutouts against Ottawa, Paola and Baldwin.
“Four games in six days is incredible,” Louisburg coach Kyle Conley said. “It was a program-wide effort and the boys stepped up and filled whatever roles that were needed.
“For as many games as we played over the last six days, we were the team with more energy and played with more passion tonight,” Conley said. “I loved how the boys were all in and played for each other. I am extremely proud of how these young men responded to such a tough week.”
Colin McManigal put one in the back of the net to open the scoring against Ottawa. Braden Yows made it 2-0 on a penalty kick.
Louisburg added to the lead in the second half on a goal by Treston Carlson. McManigal scored his second goal of the night for the 4-0 final.
The Wildcats blanked the Paola Panthers at home Wednesday, Sept. 23, 6-0.
Cade Gassman scored the first two goals for Louisburg. Yows scored to make it 3-0 at the half.
McManigal scored to push the lead to 4-0. Carlson put a shot in the back of the net for a 5-0 score. Dylan Armstrong scored the final goal in the 6-0 victory.
After 80 minutes of scoreless soccer, Carlson scored the game-winner in overtime for a 1-0 shutout against Baldwin on Monday, Sept. 21.
Mark Newell, the Wildcat keeper, posted the shutout in goal.
Louisburg started the six-day run Saturday, Sept. 19, posting an 8-2 victory against Bonner Springs.
Logan Faulkner and Carlson scored early to put the Louisburg Wildcats out to a 2-0 lead against the Bonner Springs Braves.
McManigal scored on an assist from Jaden Vohs to make it 3-0. Faulkner added another goal. Gassman netted a goal to make it 5-0. Faulkner picked up the hat trick with his third goal to increase the lead to 6-0.
Ethan Ptacek put one in the net for a score of 7-1. Carlson finished the game off with his second tally of the afternoon, making the final 8-2.
