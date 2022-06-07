EUDORA — The Louisburg Lady Cats ended the softball season in a tough one-run loss against Tonganoxie.
The Lady Cats (8-13) fell to the Chieftains (12-10) by a final of 1-0 on Tuesday, May 17.
Mackenzie Rooney opened the game with a bunt single in the top of the first inning. Mia Wilson grounded out for the second out of the inning, sending Rooney to third base.
Jenna Cauthon popped up to short but reached on an error, scoring Rooney for a 1-0 lead.
Tonganoxie started the home half of the first with an error and a single, putting runners at first and second.
A fly ball to right for the first out of the inning moved the lead runner to third base. A called strike three for the second out almost got the Lady Cats out of the inning.
Tonganoxie followed with a clutch, two-out single, driving in two runs for a 2-1 lead. It would be the final two runs scored.
It was the final high school softball game for Louisburg senior Mia Wilson. Members of the Lady Cat softball team are Brynley Bauer, Ally Brown, Sabra Brueggen, Jenna Cauthon, Brooklyn Harmon, Rylee Hickey, Sami Lane, Katy McKain, Ashley Moreau, Isabella Moreland, Megan Quinn, Mackenzie Rooney, Addy Stohs, Amaya Weilert and Mia Wilson.
Louisburg had its chances but could not get a timely base hit to get another run home. Weilert had a two-out single in the second inning and was left on base.
Moreland pitched around a one-out walk for a scoreless second inning.
The Lady Cats went down in order in the top of the third inning.
Moreland tossed a scoreless third, dodging trouble after an error put a Tonganoxie runner on base with one out.
Cauthon singled to open the fourth inning. Moreland had a sacrifice bunt to move Cauthon to second. Quinn followed with a bunt, putting Cauthon on third with two outs. A ground out ended the inning.
Moreland retired the side in order in the bottom of the fourth.
Rooney had a two-out single in the fifth. She was stranded on base.
Tonganoxie had a one-out single in the fifth. Moreland got the next two batters out, keeping the score at 2-1.
Moreland was hit by the pitch with two outs in the sixth. Quinn followed with a single to center. The Lady Cats went down swinging, leaving two runners on base.
Moreland had a one-two-three inning in the sixth, striking out two.
Louisburg went down in order in the seventh, falling by one run, 2-1.
