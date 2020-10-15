LOUISBURG — The Louisburg Wildcats and Spring Hill Broncos joined forces on the pitch for the Breast Cancer Awareness Game to raise money and awareness in the fight against cancer.
Money was donated to a local family in a fight against cancer.
Louisburg took a hard 2-1 loss to Spring Hill at home Tuesday, Oct. 6.
Braden Yows scored on a penalty kick to tie the score, 1-1.
Even bigger than the game itself was the battle the Louisburg Wildcats and Spring Hill Broncos and their fans joined in the Breast Cancer Awareness Game to raise money in the fight against cancer.
“The boys from both sides were playing for something bigger than soccer,” Louis burg coach Kyle Conley said. “Thank you Spring Hill for helping celebrate this member of our community. It was something that is near to a lot of us and I am so proud how the boys did with representing all of those individuals who are fighting and have fought this terrible disease.”
Coach Conley offered special thanks to Kelli Conley and Karla Holiday for their work behind the scenes to make the Breast Cancer Awareness Game a success.
The Louisburg soccer team bounced back from its first loss of the season with a 4-1 victory on the road against Eudora on Thursday, Oct. 8.
Eudora struck first, taking a 1-0 lead.
Hunter Rogers answered, with a goal to tie the score at 1-1.
Cade Gassman scored to make it 2-1. Gassman netted his second goal of the night for a 3-1 lead.
Jaden Vohs scored in the second half for the 4-1 final.
