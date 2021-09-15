LOUISBURG — The Barracuda Swim Team had its string of league championships snapped at 10, finishing runner-up in the meet this summer.
The Louisburg Barracudas scored 425 points in the league meet, placing second behind Woodland’s 477 points.
Caleb Bonnema placed first in the 50 freestyle, 50 breaststroke and 100 individual medley in the 9- and 10-year-old boys division at the league meet.
Ashley Branine won the 50 breaststroke, placed second in the 200 individual medley and third in the 50 freestyle in the 13- and 14-year-old girls division.
Harris Farrington placed first in the 50 butterfly and first in the 50 backstroke in the 13- and 14-year-old girls division.
Samuel Johnson was first in the 50 freestyle, first in the 50 butterfly and first in the 50 backstroke in the 13- and 14-year-old boys division.
Emma Prettyman placed first in the 50 backstroke, first in the 200 individual medley and second in the 50 butterfly in the 15-year-old and older girls division.
Mary Grace McElyea placed first in the 50 butterfly, first in the 50 breaststroke and second in the 50 freestyle.
Clara Bockelman was second in the 50 breaststroke and third in the 50 butterfly in the girls 9- and 10-year-old division.
Sylas Weichert was second in the 50 backstroke in the boys 9- and 10-year-old division.
Ella Bockelman placed second in the 50 backstroke in the girls 11- and 12-year-old division.
Brayden Vohs was second in the 50 butterfly and second in the 50 backstroke in the 11- and 12-year-old boys division.
Bridger Baus placed second in the 50 backstroke and third in the 50 butterfly in the 15-year-old and older boys division.
Charlie Schrotberger placed third in the 25 backstroke in the girls 8-year-old and under division.
Connor Bonnema placed third in the 25 backstroke in the boys 8-year-old and under division.
Talen McMurray was third in the breaststroke in the 11- and 12-year-old girls division.
Colton Prettyman placed third in the 50 freestyle and third in the 50 breaststroke in the boys 13- and 14-year-old division.
Adeline Stuebner was third in the 50 backstroke in the 15-year-old and older girls division.
Caleb Bonnema placed first high points for the season in the 9- and 10-year-old boys division.
Samuel Johnson was first in high points for the 13- and 14-year-old boys division.
Hannah Farrington won the girls high points title for the 13- and 14-year-old division.
Emma Prettyman and Mary Grace McElyea tied for first place in girls high points title for the 15-year-old and older division.
