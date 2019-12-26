LAS VEGAS — Lakin Cunningham was born to rodeo.
Lakin, a junior at Louisburg High School, has been riding horses since she was an infant. She started barrel racing at the age of 3. Three years later she was in her first rodeo. She started goat tying her second year in rodeo.
She is a third generation cowgirl and proud of it.
Lakin and her horse Easy were Reserve World Champions in the Vegas Tuffest Junior World Championship held Dec. 7-9. She earned more than $9,000 in cash and prizes during the event.
She also placed third in the Junior American Rodeo goat tying on Dec. 10. She is officially qualified for the Junior American Rodeo and added $500 to her winnings.
It doesn’t end there. Lakin was selected by Kimes Ranch Jeans to be part of the national clothing company’s sponsorship program.
She placed first in the average at the Vegas Tuffest Junior World Championship for her 15-and-under age group. Lakin placed first in the second go round, second in the short go, fifth in the first go round and fifth in the hot round.
She was selected a BEX sponsorship team member. Competing in the 19-and-under age division Lakin placed eighth in the short round, 10th place in the World, and among the top 15 in the first and second go rounds.
Lakin won the Martha Josey “Best Dressed Cowgirl” award among all age groups.
“It was tons of fun,” Lankin said. “I ended up making a total of 12 goat-tying runs in just four days while I was in Vegas.
“When going out there, I expected the competition to be tough, but not as tough as it really was,” she said. “My personal best time is 6.8 seconds and each time I’ve ran in the 6s I’ve won. The fastest time ran in Vegas though was a 6.3.”
Lakin never did have a perfect run, but she was consistent and did not let mistakes take her out of her game in each of the 12 runs.
“It was crazy how tough the competition was, but it being tough made it that much more fun,” Lakin said. “When there is tougher competition, in order to place you really have to never slow down and work through all the mistakes and still keep on rolling through your run.
“My goat in the final round was a runner so it kept me from having a chance at the World Championship title, but considering the stock I drew and the mistakes I made, I am glad how I ended up,” she said. “I knew there was a lot of money to be earned in Vegas, but I was just hoping to earn my entry fees back. I’m proud of myself for handling the pressure of the tough competition and the big money up for grabs and still competing strong. I placed in both age groups.”
This was Lakin’s first time to compete in Las Vegas.
Lakin trains for goat tying, but the reality is the competitions in Las Vegas are ones she has been preparing for her whole life.
“Really, I have been training for these events since I started goat tying when I was 7 years old,” she said. “It has taken years of practice to be able to compete at this level.”
She started training with goat-tying coach Jacoby Hotsenpiller when she was 9.
Easy, Lakin’s goat-tying horse, was bred, born and raised on her grandparent’s farm in Paola. Easy raced on the track for four years.
Lakin started working with Easy for goat tying. The two started competing together when she was in eighth grade.
Lakin has competed in some large rodeo competitions during the past six years, including the National High School Finals Rodeo and the National Little Britches Finals Rodeo.
“The competition was never as tough as it was in Vegas at the Vegas Tuffest Junior World Championship though,” she said. “The stock (goats) there was great, so it really allowed people to show their talents and abilities.”
Lakin was going up against more than 400 competitors from 30 states and four Canadian provinces at Las Vegas.
She competed in the Miami County Fair Rodeo when she was 5. The closest rodeo she competes in now is the American Royal Youth Invitational Rodeo in Kansas City, Mo. She has competed there for the past nine years.
It has been quite a run for Lakin. She was named Kansas High School Rodeo All-Around Cowgirl as a sophomore in 2019. She also won the barrel racing champion, reserve champion in goat tying and queen. She qualified for the nationals in four events. Lakin was in the top 10 in the National Little Britches Rodeo Association goat tying and secured a national sponsor with her recent performance in Vegas.
Lankin is the daughter of Kara Cunningham of Louisburg. Her grandparents are Jim and Sandy Lowe of Paola. She has two younger siblings, Lane, 14, and Liberty, 9.
