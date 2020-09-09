LOUISBURG – The Lady Wildcat cross country team has set the bar high, qualifying for state as a team three years in a row and placing fifth in the state meet last season.
Louisburg loses two runners from the state qualifying team, setting its sights on another run to compete against the best runners in Kansas.
The boys were competitive in the regional meet, placing fifth. The team is running for a shot at finishing the season at state in 2020.
Thirty-two runners are out for the program with 16 girls and 16 boys. Coach John Reece is entering his 18th season with the Louisburg cross country team.
The future is bright for cross country in Louisburg, coach Reece said.
One of the silver linings was creating a cross country team at the middle school level last season.
“We have a large majority of the team back this season,” Reece said. “Since we started a middle school program last year, we have seasoned runners coming in as freshmen to the program. They will need to make the jump to the 5K, but I see no issues with that as they are hard workers.”
The Louisburg boys and girls are ready to take to the course and represent the Lady Cats and Wildcats, Reece said.
“We want to be competitive at each meet and try to make another top five finish for the girls and qualify the boys team, but as we all know, that depends on which direction we travel for the regional meet,” he said.
Seniors setting the tone for the Louisburg program this season are Alexis French, Megan Foote, Andrea Gaza, Kennady Wilkerson, Cade Holtzen and Carson Houchen.
“The seniors are great this year,” Reece said. “They lead both through communication and example.”
