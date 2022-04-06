LOUISBURG – The Louisburg Lady Cats started the 2022 campaign off on the right foot, sweeping a doubleheader at home from Baldwin for a 2-0 start.
The Lady Cats are a young program let by senior pitcher Mia Wilson. Wilson also plays shortstop.
Wilson was a second-team Spotlight selection at pitcher last season. She struck out 43 on the season. Wilson led the Lady Cats in runs batted in.
Louisburg sports a roster with five returning sophomores.
Megan Quinn pitches and plays first base. Jenna Cauthon, an infielder, plays second and third base.
Rylee Hickey plays second and outfield. Izzy Moreland plays first and third base, and pitches. Ashley Moreau, a middle infielder, plays second and shortstop.
Freshman Mackenzie Rooney is one of the newcomers to keep an eye on. She plays outfield.
Louisburg softball coach Nick Chapman is entering his third season with the Lady Cats program. It is his second year as head coach.
While the Louisburg Lady Cats are a young team, they want to take the field and compete each and every game.
“Our goal this year is to take steps forward,” Chapman said. “We are young but the girls we have are hungry and ready to get after it.
“All around, we all put work during the off-season to make this season great,” he said. “We are going to compete with every single team we play and find ways to win ball games.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.