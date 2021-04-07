LOUISBURG — The Wildcats and Lady Cats have more than 90 student-athletes out for the track and field program this spring.
Many of them are new, considering Louisburg and other teams across the state and country did not have a spring sports season in 2020 due to COVID-19. The last time Louisburg competed in a track and field meet, back in 2019, the seniors were sophomores, and the juniors were freshmen.
The Louisburg Wildcat boys have 64 out for the team. Twenty-three girls are out to compete for the Lady Cats.
Coach John Reece, Lady Cats, is entering his 19th season. Coach Andy Wright, Wildcats, is in his fifth season.
“We have good senior leadership,” Wright said. “They have been setting the tone at practice.”
Senior Justin Collins is back in the 100 and 200-meter dash and will also run on the 4x100 and 4x400-meter relays. Collins won a state medal on the relay team.
Luke Faulkner, a senior, is back in the pole vault. He was a state medalist.
Ben Wiedenmann, a senior, will run the 200 and 400-meter runs, and on the 4x100 and 4x400-meter relays. He is a state medalist.
Senior Cade Holtzen will run distance events, competing in the 1,600 and 3,200-meter run.
Carson Houchen, a senior, is a distance runner. He runs the 1,600 and 3,200-meter run.
Senior Jay Scollins will throw the javelin.
Tom Koontz, a junior, is back for the 110-meter high hurdles and the 300-meter hurdles. He will also run the 4x100 and 4x400. He was a state qualifier in the 300-meter intermediate hurdles.
Junior Ryan Rogers will run the 1,600 meters. He was a state qualifier in the event.
Hayden Feikert, a junior, will compete in the long jump. He was fifth in the regionals as a freshman.
Will Finestead, a junior, will compete in the triple jump. He placed fifth in the event at regionals his freshman year.
Twenty-nine sophomores are out for the program, Wright said.
Ethan Ptacket, a sophomore, will compete in the jumps and sprints. Sophomore Mason Dobbins runs the hurdles. Isaiah Whitley, a sophomore, will compete in the jumps.
Louisburg offers four spring sports with track, soccer, softball and swimming. As a result, numbers are down for girls track. Lady Cats coach Reece said.
Senior Alyse Moore will compete in the throwing events.
Also returning are Rinny McMullen, junior, throws; Davis Guetterman, junior, throws; Delaney Wright, junior, sprints; and Emma Prettyman, sophomore, throws.
Nine freshmen are out for the Lady Cats track and field program.
