LOUISBURG — Wildcat nation was making a mark in track and field.
The Louisburg boys had 74 student-athletes out for the program this season.
Seniors who were ready to lead the Louisburg boys were Carter Anglin, Anthony Davis, Charlie Kootnz, Trent Martin, Michael Waldron and Indy Strummillo.
Carlee Gassman and Sydni Keagle were back to set the pace for the Lady Cats. The Louisburg girls were ranked No. 3 in the state preseason polls.
Anglin competed in the discus with a season best throw of 143 feet. Davis was a state qualifier in the 1,600, running a personal record of 4:58 last season.
Kootnz was part of the Wildcats record-breaking 4x100 relay. He has been on the relay team for three years.
Martin was a two-time state qualifier in the pole vault. He placed at state as a sophomore, clearing 13-6.
Waldron qualified for state in the javelin. His best throw on the season was 165.
Strumillo competes in the triple jump.
“We were hoping to return everyone back to state,” boys coach Andy Wright said.
Gassman and Keagle were state performers for the Louisburg girls.
Gassman, a state placer in the long jump, was one of the favorites in the 300 hurdles as well.
Keagle, a state qualifier in the 100 hurdles, was going to be in the running for a state medal.
“They are two great athletes and it has been a pleasure to coach them,” girls coach John Reece said. “They are great leaders both by their actions and communication with teammates.
“As a team we were preseason picked to be a top three team in the state for 4A and we will not get a chance to prove that we are,” Reece said. “My heart goes out to these two as they were going to do great things this year.”
Gassman committed to the University of Northern Iowa for track and field.
“Carlee was going to give the state a run for their money in the 300 hurdles and be a placer in the long jump,” Reece said. ““Sydni was setting herself up to be a finalist in the 100 hurdles at state this year.”
The Lady Cats also returned the Spotlight girls track athlete of the year in Delaney Wright, a sophomore this season.
Wright medaled at state in four events for Louisburg. Wright placed fourth in the 400-meter dash with a time of 1:00.74.
Wright teamed up with Rain Pugh, Sydni Keagle, and Carlee Gassman to place fourth in the 4x400-meter relay with a time of 4:12.
She won a state medal in the 200-meter dash, placing seventh in 27.07. Wright was eighth in the long jump with a leap of 15-10.5.
Wright qualified for the state track and field meet with four top-four finishes in the Class 4A regional at Panther Stadium, including a pair of gold-medal performances. Both of the regional event titles broke Louisburg Lady Cats’ school records.
