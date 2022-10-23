BALDWIN CITY – Coach Leanna Willer got quite the birthday present Saturday, Oct. 22, as the Louisburg Lady Cat volleyball team upset the state-ranked Baldwin Lady Bulldogs on their home court to win the Class 4A substate.
Louisburg won the first set against Baldwin in the championship match by a score 25-18.
The Lady Cats were in control in the second set, leading 19-14. Baldwin rallied to make it a one-point game, 19-18.
Following a timeout, the Louisburg Lady Cats scored six of the next seven points to win the set 25-19, taking the match two games to none.
Baldwin (30-4) suffered its fourth loss, ending the season for the Lady Bulldogs.
Louisburg (20-17) will travel to Hutchinson to play in the Class 4A state tournament on Friday, Oct. 28, and Saturday, Oct. 29.
Playing for the Louisburg Lady Cat substate championship volleyball team are defensive specialist Ashlyn Berck, hitter Adyson Ross, hitter Claire Brown, libero Ava Jorn, hitter Hailey Sword, defensive specialist Bronwynn Williams, hitter Madelyn Williams, setter Megan Quinn, middle blocker Allie Kennedy and middle blocker Emma Prettyman.
Louisburg opened the day with a three-set comeback victory against Fort Scott (19-15) by scores of 25-18, 17-25 and 25-15.
Quinn, who runs the offense at setter, leads the Lady Cats with 713 assists heading into the substate tournament.
Brown is the team-leader in service receives with 475. She also leads the team with 275 digs.
Ross is second on the club in services receives with 329 and in digs with 270.
Madelynn Williams has 192 digs.
Kennedy and Brown lead the offensive attack up front with 213 kills each.
