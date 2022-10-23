221026_mr_spt_lou_vball

The Louisburg Lady Cat volleyball team raises the Class 4A substate championship trophy in Baldwin on Saturday, Oct. 22, after upsetting the No. 2 state-ranked Lady Bulldogs. 

BALDWIN CITY – Coach Leanna Willer got quite the birthday present Saturday, Oct. 22, as the Louisburg Lady Cat volleyball team upset the state-ranked Baldwin Lady Bulldogs on their home court to win the Class 4A substate.

Louisburg won the first set against Baldwin in the championship match by a score 25-18.

