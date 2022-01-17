LOUISBURG — Maverick Rockers sank four field goals, with three 3-pointers, to fuel a 23-15 fourth-quarter run as the Louisburg Wildcats defeated the Baldwin Bulldogs, 75-64, at home Friday, Jan. 14.
It was a tight game until the final frame.
Louisburg held a two-point, 16-14, edge at the end of the first quarter. Both teams scored 23 points in the second quarter.
The Wildcats outscored the Bulldogs 13-12 in the third quarter for a 3-point, 52-49, advantage as the game headed to the fourth quarter.
Michael Seuferling posted a game-high 28 points for the Louisburg Wildcats. Seuferling made 11 field goals, including a pair of 3-pointers. He added four free throws.
Mack Newell made seven field goals, finishing with 14 points.
Isaac Guetterman posted seven points. Hunter Rogers Luke Hill and Hunter Heinrich also scored.
The Wildcats made 29 field goals, including seven 3-pointers. Louisburg sank 10 of 15 from the free-throw line.
Louisburg is on the road for the Basehor-Linwood Invitational this week.
