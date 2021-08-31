LOUISBURG – Coming off another 20-win season, the Louisburg Lady Cat volleyball program has its sights set on getting back to the Class 4A state tournament.
Louisburg (20-10) lost to Bishop Miege in the substate tournament last season. It was the second straight season the Lady Cats met Bishop Miege in the substate tournament, upsetting them in 2019 for their third consecutive state appearance.
Six letter-winners are among the 30 players on the Louisburg volleyball program this season.
The Lady Cats will be led by senior setters Corinna McMullen and Davis Guetterman and senior libero Chase Kallevig.
Louisburg also returns junior middle blocker Allie Kennedy, junior middle blocker Emma Prettyman and junior hitter Adyson Ross.
Other players vying for varsity time are senior defensive specialist Aubryn Berck, junior hitter Clair Brown and sophomore hitter Hailey Sword.
Coach Leanna Willer is in her fifth year with the program and first as head coach.
“Our biggest team goal is to end up back at the state tournament down in Hutchinson this year,” Willer said. “We are very focused on winning our substate bracket. Other team goals include finishing top three in the league, winning our home tournament, and focusing on how we respond if and when setbacks happen.
“Keys for us will be to be strong in the serve and pass game, as well as on the defensive side of the ball,” she said. “We are not exactly blessed with a lot of height, but we can make up for that in other areas. Our senior leaders have a lot of experience under their belts and when we play together as one we are going to be tough to beat.”
The Frontier League is always a tough one, Willer said. This season is no different. Spring Hill and Bonner Springs look to be at the top of the pack, but Ottawa, Eudora and Paola are going to be strong as well.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.