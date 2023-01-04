HUTCHINSON — The Louisburg Lady Cat volleyball team placed fourth in the Class 4A state tournament held at the Hutchinson Sports Arena.
Louisburg went 2-1 in pool play on Friday, Oct. 28, advancing to the championship round with a thrilling victory against Tonganoxie by scores of 32-30 and 25-18. The Lady Cats fell to Tonganoxie twice during the regular season.
The Louisburg Lady Cats fell to the Bishop Miege Stags in the state semifinals Saturday, Oct. 29, by scores of 14-25 and 21-25.
Louisburg lost to Circle in the third-place match by scores of 12-25 and 24-26.
The Louisburg Lady Cats ended the season with a record of 22-19.
Members of the Louisburg Lady Cat volleyball team are: hitter Delaney Nelson, defensive specialist Ashlyn Berck, libero Adyson Ross, hitter Claire Brown, hitter Hailey Sword, defensive specialist Bronwynn Williams, hitter Caileigh Kilgore, hitter Madelyn Williams, setter Megan Quinn, hitter Izzy Moreland, middle blocker Allie Kennedy and middle blocker Emma Prettyman.
The Louisburg Lady Cats lost their first three matches to open the season and were 3-9 through their first 12 matches.
Louisburg defeated No. 2 state-ranked Baldwin (30-4) to win the Class 4A substate championship on Baldwin’s home court, handing them just their fourth loss of the season.
The substate championship qualified the Lady Cats for their 19th trip to state. Louisburg had placed in the top four at state 15 times with six state runner-up finishes.
