SALINA – For the first time in school history, the Louisburg boys and girls basketball teams are both competing in the state tournament.
The Louisburg boys (17-6) defeated Parsons (12-8) in the Class 4A state quarterfinals at home Monday, March 7, by 32 points, 62-30.
The Louisburg Wildcats, the No. 3 seed, will face Augusta (17-5), the No. 2 seed, in the semifinals at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 11, at the Tony’s Pizza Event Center in Salina. Augusta advanced with a 58-54 victory against Rose Hill (15-6).
The Louisburg boys defeated Paola (8-11) 51-44 in the substate opener Wednesday, March 2, and posted a 57-32 victory against Iola (12-7) in the substate championship game Friday, March 5.
Members of the Class 4A substate champion Louisburg Wildcats boys basketball team are Michael Seuferling, Weston Guetterman, Maverick Rockers, Cade Gassman, Konnor Vohs, Isaac Guetterman, Dawson Barnes, Mack Newell, Ben Guetterman, Andy Hupp, Julian Margrave and Colyer Wingfield. The Wildcats are coached by Ty Pfannenstiel, Drew Harding and Pete Skak. Managers are Alyana Penca, Sydney Thorton and Nathan Parker.
The Louisburg Lady Cats (19-4), the third seed, will face second-seeded McPherson (20-3) at 7 p.m. Friday, March 12, in Salina.
Louisburg went on the road Tuesday, March 8, and defeated Labette County by one point, 49-48, to win the state quarterfinal game and advance to the state semifinals.
The Lady Cats defeated Ottawa (6-14) by 10 points, 44-34, in the substate opener Wednesday, March 3. Louisburg posted a dominating 51-27 victory against Fort Scott to win the substate title Saturday, March 6.
Members of the Class 4A substate champion Louisburg Lady Cats are Emma Lohse, Brianne Kuhlman, Adyson Ross, Delaney Wright, Sierra Hahn, Brooklyn Diederich, Alyse Moore, Madilyn Melton, Jordan Mynsted, Megan Foote, Delanie Tally and Emma Prettyman. Louisburg is coached by Adrianne Lane, Leanna Willer and Nick Chapman. Team managers are Mackenzie Hill, Brianna Messer, Sami Lane and Camryn Lane.
