WICHITA — The Louisburg Wildcats went down to the final event of the day to win the Class 4A state track and field title.
It was a two-team race between Louisburg and Andale for the title as the state meet drew to a close Friday, May 28. The Andale girls had the team title wrapped up already, scoring 137.5 points. The Andale boys were looking to duplicate the feat.
Louisburg had other ideas.
Justin Collins, Tom Koontz, Ethan Ptacek and Ben Wiedenmann ran a time of 3 minutes, 29.13 seconds for third place. Andale placed seventh.
Louisburg scored six points in the event, giving the Wildcats the team title by 4.5 points with 77.5 points to 73 points for runner-up Andale.
Tom Koontz, Louisburg, ran a time of 14.97 for first place in the 110-meter high hurdles. He was runner-up in the 300-meter hurdles.
Luke Faulkner, Louisburg, was runner-up in the pole vault.
Bo Robison, Paola, placed second in the javelin. Robison was fifth in the long jump,
State Medalists
Louisburg placed third in the 4x800-meter relay. Running the relay were Carson Houchen, Cade Holtzen, Hayden Ross and Jaden Vohs.
James Earlywine, Paola, placed fourth in the pole vault. Caden Caplinger, Louisburg, was eighth.
Caden Rhamy, Paola, was fourth in the shot put. Isaac Brakner, Paola, placed eighth.
Nathan Vincent, Louisburg, placed fourth in the javelin.
Rhamy, Paola, was fifth in the discus.
Mason Dobbins, Louisburg, tied for fifth place in the high jump.
Vohs, Louisburg, was sixth in the 800-meter run.
Vohs, Louisburg, finished sixth in the 1,600-meter run. Houchen, Louisburg, was eighth.
Collins, Louisburg, placed fifth in the 100-meter dash.
Collins, Louisburg, was fifth in the 400-meter dash. Ptacek, Louisburg, was eighth.
Jake Karr, Paola, placed seventh in the 300-meter hurdles.
Class 5A
Otto Knittel, Spring Hill, was runner-up in the 110-meter high hurdles. He was fourth in the preliminaries and moved up two spots in the finals. Knittel placed fourth in the 300-meter hurdles.
Tommy O’Leary, Spring Hill, placed fifth in the pole vault.
Spring Hill placed eighth in the 4x400-meter relay. Running the relay were Alex Gisel, Luke Bunker, O’Leary and Knittel.
