EUDORA — The Louisburg Wildcat wrestling team swept road duals from the Eudora Cardinals and the Piper Pirates.
The Wildcats scored a thrilling one-point, 39-38, dual victory against Eudora on Friday, Jan. 29.
Ryan Owens had a pin for the Wildcats at 120 pounds. Kaven Barlett followed with a 17-2 technical fall at 126 pounds. Cade Holtzen won a 19-5 major decision at 132 pounds.
Noah Cotter wrestled for the Louisburg Wildcats at 106 pounds. Bailey Hallas competed at 113 pounds. Traden Noll wrestled at 138 pounds.
Aiden Barker won with a pin at 182 pounds. Alec Younggren had a pin at 220 pounds. Elijah Eslinger won with a pin at 285 pounds.
Jarrett Hoyle represented the Wildcats at 145 pounds. Jesse Murphy competed at 152 pounds. Brett Rangel wrestled at 160 pounds.
The Louisburg Wildcats defeated the Piper Pirates by a score of 60-22.
Bartlett had a pin in his 126-pound match. Hoyle had a pin at 145 pounds. Noll won with a pin at 152 pounds.
Barker had a pin at 182 pounds. Trace Eslinger won with a pin at 195 pounds.
