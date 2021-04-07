LOUISBURG — A trio of seniors are ready to lead the Louisburg Wildcat baseball team.
Veterans coming back include senior catcher Matt Madison, senior pitcher and outfielder Trevor Lohse and senior outfielder and pitcher AJ Drew.
The Wildcats also have junior veteran outfielder and pitcher Brandon Doles.
A couple of newcomers to keep an eye on this spring are junior shortstop and pitcher Maverick Rockers, and junior first baseman and pitcher Kolby Kattau.
Other juniors on the roster are outfielder and pitcher Samuel Hastings and pitcher and infielder George Reichart.
Sophomores on the team are infielder Kaleb Carter, infielder Cade Driskell, infielder Corbin Hammam, outfielder Dagon Klugman, outfielder Jackson Kush, utility player Nicholas Lancaster, infielder Cameran McClellan, outfielder Hunter Moore, infielder Mack Newell and outfielder Grayson Rasmussen.
Twenty-nine players are out for the Louisburg Wildcat baseball program.
Coach Kade Larson is in his third season with the Wildcats and second as head coach.
“So far practice has gone well,” coach Larson said. “We couldn’t have asked for better weather. We have room to grow and I’m excited to see that.
“Some team goals are to compete every pitch and lock in for seven innings,” he said. “I’m excited to see what we can do. If we can make all the routine plays I think we can be very successful this year.”
