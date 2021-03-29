LOUISBURG — Since he was 8-years-old, Matt Madison has had a ball and glove in his hand.
Madison, a senior at Louisburg High School, will take that ball and glove with him to Labette County Community College. He signed a national letter of intent to play baseball for Labette County, who recruited Madison as a catcher.
Madison is a local baseball prospect, starting to play for the Louisburg Area Recreation Association.
He won the catcher position and has been behind the plate his entire career.
“I started out as a catcher at that time because I was the only boy on the team willing to catch,” Madison said. “It feels great to know that I get to take my skills and love for the game to the next level as a I further my education.
“It feels great to sign my name,” he said. “I get to play a game I love and learn some life lessons at the same time. There is still a lot of work left to accomplish the rest of my goals.”
Madison made a college visit to Labette County and liked what he saw.
“I am very excited to rise to the challenges at the next level,” he said. “It will push me even further in my baseball career and achieving more of my goals.”
Madison plans on majoring in agriculture and business management. Matt is the son of Bill and Becki Madison.
