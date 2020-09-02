PAOLA — The Marcum Volleyball Academy celebrated its 10th anniversary this summer.
Family, a dream and a promise led to a vision for the Marcum Volleyball Academy to become a reality 10 years ago.
Cadi Marcum, a graduate of Paola High School, promised her father Ron, who was dying, that she would see the dream through and open the academy.
“I told him I didn’t know if it was going to be financially possible,” Marcum said. “I was probably going to have to go back to work.”
Ron insisted that Cadi make him this promise.
“I asked him why it was so important to him. He told me when I was playing or coaching or teaching volleyball, I would get lost in it and think of nothing else,” Marcum said. “He said when I was doing my academy, he knew there would be a couple hours a day where I wouldn’t be thinking of him and missing him. While I was coaching, I would forget about the stresses of life. He needed to know I would be OK a couple of hours a day.”
Her dream came true and the Marcum Volleyball Academy has become part of her late father’s legacy. The academy has helped a lot of girls reach their dreams of making a middle school or high school volleyball roster, becoming a starter and even playing collegiate volleyball.
Due to COVID-19, the numbers this summer were limited to 50 with limits on each session. Marcum also shortened the academy to five weeks.
“I loved getting back out there with kids,” Marcum said. “I was really on the fence about having it with COVID-19, but I also knew that everyone’s club season was cut short and then a lot of summer camps and summer leagues were canceled.
“I knew how badly most wanted to get back out on the court and touch a volleyball,” she said. I wanted them to be able to get out there and have a little bit of normalcy back even if it was for a short time. I love watching the girls improve and fall in love with volleyball and watch them not only grow as a volleyball player but as young women.”
Marcum, a graduate of Paola High School, was the Class 4A State Player of the Year and Kansas High School Player of the Year her senior year. She signed with the Kansas Jayhawks on a full-ride scholarship for volleyball.
She continued to play AA volleyball and coached club teams for nine years. She was inducted into the Paola High School Athletic Hall of Fame in 2003.
Marcum was vice president of the Miola Volleyball League for six years. Fifty kids were enrolled in the league the season she started and grew to more than 130 her final year with the league.
The Marcum Volleyball Academy focuses on drills, repetition and team play to build a strong foundation for the players and give them the confidence to compete in any situation, Marcum said.
The summer-long academy held sessions every Monday at the firehouse gymnasium on Wea Street in Paola. The first session of the evening was for beginners and younger players. A second session was for more advanced players. Sessions are limited to give player more repetitions and one-on-one instruction. The academy had players from Paola, Osawatomie, Spring Hill, Prairie View, De Soto and Blue Valley Southwest.
Chandler Karr, a former academy player, was back this summer as a guest instructor.
Karr was a Tri-County Spotlight Volleyball Player of the Year for the Paola High School Lady Panthers. She played collegiate volleyball at Neosho Community College, where she was a two-year starter, and Fort Lewis College.
“Chandler came this summer and helped me run it and I loved that,” Marcum said. “I coached Chandler and had her at my academy from the beginning. She is like a daughter to me, so getting to see her every week is something that I love. Watching her work with the girls and help them with me is incredible. I love watching Chandler compete and I loved watching her help the younger girls.”
Training with the Marcum Volleyball Academy this summer Osawatomie senior hitter Madie Ballou, Paola senior hitter Morgan Clark, Prairie View junior hitter Brooklynn Moore, De Soto sophomore setter and defensive specialist Jada Wolf, Blue Valley Southwest hitter Tiana Simmons, Spring Hill defensive specialist Alana Frison and Paola setter Maddie Pitzer.
Marcum was a three-sport athlete in high school, playing volleyball, basketball and softball. Sports has always been a big part of Marcum’s life and she loves sharing that passion for the game with her students.
“Being an athlete gave me a sense of belonging and community and being supported by others and being able to support others,” Marcum said. “It showed me that if I wanted to work hard and focus that I could accomplish anything.”
There are no shortcuts to success, Marcum said. That is not just true in sports, but also in life, she said.
However, if you dream it, and put in the work, you can turn dreams into reality, Marcum said.
“I want kids to see the payoff for hard work,” Marcum said. “I wanted them to see that when things are hard at home or in school that finding an outlet that’s positive to help you forget about it for a little while and helps redirect your focus can make all the difference in the world.”
To lighten things up from time to time during the grueling workouts, Marcum has the players scrimmage in a game where they are hitting the ball under the net instead of over it.
There is also a hitting drill where players are on a knee, striking the ball under the net.
