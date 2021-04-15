LOUISBURG — Julian Margrave helped take the Louisburg boys basketball team to state this season, leading the Wildcats to runner-up in Class 4A.
Louisburg, 18-7, was the top public school in the state. The Wildcats’ second-place finish was the program’s best finish in school history.
Margrave, a junior center, averaged 17.7 points, 8.2 rebounds, 1.5 blocks and 1.1 deflections per game. He was named the Tri-County Spotlight Boys Basketball Player of the Year.
“It means a lot to win this award,” Margrave said. “It’s a good feeling that my hard work is paying off.”
Louisburg played in the state championship game for the first time in school history, falling to Bishop Miege.
“We had a great season this year, the best Louisburg has ever seen,” Margrave said. “I am proud to say that I was on the team that was able to make a great run to the state championship.”
Louisburg captured a Class 4A substate title, defeating Paola and Iola. The Wildcats won the state quarterfinals against Parsons.
The Louisburg Wildcats defeated Augusta in the state semifinals, advancing to the state championship game for the first time. Louisburg fell to Bishop Miege in the championship game.
“The season was great,” Margrave said. “We had many opportunities to prove ourselves and I feel we did a good job at that. We were able to play some 6A schools and I feel us as a team got better even if the game didn’t go as we planned.”
When the Louisburg boys basketball team got into the postseason run, more fans were allowed to attend the games and Wildcat Country showed up in force at Louisburg and Salina to cheer on the program.
“It was awesome to be able to have our fans back in the stands towards the end of the season,” Margrave said. “One of the best memories and feelings of the season was walking out the tunnel at the state championship and seeing all the Louisburg fans there cheering us on as we took the floor.”
Margrave is a talented athlete, but he also works his tail off to be the best basketball player he can be, Louisburg coach Ty Pfannenstiel said.
“Julian had a great season for us,” Pfannenstiel said. “Julian works hard at it. He is always the last one to leave the gym each day. He would stay all night if I let him.
“Julian is very coachable and is a great teammate,” he said. “Julian’s commitment to basketball is a true testament that if you work hard at it, you will find success. We look forward to seeing him continue to grow as a player for his senior season.”
Margrave was a first-team All-Frontier League selection and a first-team Spotlight boys basketball team selection.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.