LOUISBURG — Julian Margrave scored a team-high 17 points for the Louisburg Wildcats in a hard-fought loss at home against the rival Paola Panthers.
The Wildcats had a slow start, scoring just five points in the first quarter.
Louisburg battled the rest of the way, falling to Paola by a final of 64-52.
Margrave got Louisburg going offensively in the second quarter, scoring eight of his 17 points in the frame. Both teams scored 15 points in the quarter.
Michael Waldron hit a pair of 3-pointers in the third quarter, but the Wildcats were outscored 22-14 by the Panthers.
Margrave posted four points in the quarter with a pair of field goals.
Weston Guetterman scored eight of his 12 points in the fourth quarter, sinking three field goals and a pair of free throws.
Louisburg and Paola each had 18 points in the final frame.
Margrave had five points in the quarter with a pair of field goals, including one 3-pointer.
Margrave led the Wildcats offensively with his 17 points. He made eight field goals with one 3-pointer.
Guetterman finished with 12 points on five field goals and two free throws.
Waldron posted nine points on three 3-pointers.
Ben Guetterman had eight points. Konnor Vohs and Maverick Rockers also scored.
Louisburg made 20 field goals, including, six 3-pointers. The Wildcats sank six of eight from the free-throw line.
The Wildcats took a tough road loss at Ottawa on Friday, Feb. 7, falling to the Cyclones by a final of 60-38.
