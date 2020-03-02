SALINA — Paola senior Preston Martin went 4-0 in the Class 4A state tournament at Tony’s Pizza Event Center in Salina, becoming the first Panther to win four state titles.
Martin scored a 5-0 decision against Collin Creach of Ottawa for first place at 132 pounds Saturday, Feb. 29.
He walked off the mat raising four fingers for four state titles in four years.
“It is an absolute rush to become the first four-time state champion for Paola,” Martin said. “The time and work that me, my family, my teammates and my coaches have put in has all led to this. I still can’t even believe it and it has already been a full day.”
Martin is the 33rd wrestler in the history of the state to win four titles. He did it at four different weight classes. As a freshman, Martin, 35-3, scored a 6-2 decision against Rhett Edmonson of McPherson to win the 106 pound title. He pinned Kael Pappan of Arkansas City to win the 113-pound title, closing his sophomore campaign with a record of 44-2. Martin won a 7-0 decision against Cody Burchett of Fort Scott to win the 126-pound title as a junior with a record of 42-3.
During his career with the Paola Panthers, Martin has a record of 167-12 with four state titles. He is ranked No. 4 all time in Class 4A in wins and No. 3 in career pins. Martin is No. 15 all time in wins for all classifications.
“Even being part of that list for career wins is crazy to think about, let alone being in the top five,” Martin said. “And top three in pins, I cannot believe that with how competitive this sport is now.
“Coming in my freshman year, I would have never imagined even coming close to these lists,” he said. “Going into the finals, I was super nervous about it. There was so much weight, and I knew I had to win it.”
Martin was one of nine Paola Panthers to qualify for the state tournament. It was just how he planned the ending to be — one to share with his wrestling family.
“Coming into my senior year this year I was super close to my team,” Martin said. “I couldn’t have asked for a better senior year with them. Taking most of them to state with me on my last go was one of the greatest experiences of my career.”
Martin pinned his way to the finals. He opened with a pin against Sebastian Munoz of Holcomb. He pinned Coby Burchett of Fort Scott. Martin advanced to the title match with a pin against Keegan Beavers of Rose Hill.
“Preston did something that is rarely done and that is win four state titles,” Paola coach Darvin Willard said. “I don’t think coming in as a freshman was to make school history, but once he won that first one, it became a goal.
“Preston is a very unorthodox wrestler,” Willard said. “He can do things we don’t try or can’t do and when he does those certain things, you just sit back, smile and shake your head. Preston did a lot of wrestling this summer in freestyle and Greco which paid off. He dedicated himself to wrestling this summer.”
Martin may never know the impact he has had on the sport, especially in Paola, Willard said.
“Like any other sport, when you become a champion, people look up to you.” Willard said. “There were little kids running up to him after he won his fourth title, asking for autographs. Hopefully, those little kids set goals now and try to achieve the impossible — four state titles.”
Martin scored 28 team points. The Panthers placed 13th in the team standings with 46 points.
His name will be on the records, but it was a team and program win, Martin said.
“I want to say thank you to my family, my teammates, Steven Yeager and Zack Donahue for being my practice partners this year, my coaches and all those who helped me along the way, they are the reason I am who I am and how I got to where I am.”
Louisburg placed 24th in the state standings. Prairie View was 29th. Osawatomie was 31st.
Class 4A
Runner-Up
Chanz Gereman of Prairie View, 29-2 placed second at 195 pounds. Gerleman was 3-1. He scored a 3-2 decision against Garron Champoux of Marysville to advance to the finals. Gereman was pinned by Konnor Tannahill of Holton in the title match.
State Placers
Chance Mitzner of Osawatomie, 39-2, placed third at 120 pounds. Mitzner was 5-1 with two pins and a technical fall.
He lost his second round match and had to battle his way back for a medal. Mitzner won his next four matches to not only medal, but place third in the state.
Mitzner lost to Ryan Owens of Louisburg in his second round match. He pinned Owens in a rematch for third place.
Paola Panther Ryan Pankov, 34-15, placed fourth at 106 pounds. Pankov was 3-2 with a pin and two decisions. He won a 4-1 decision against Andy Lin of Augusta to advance to the third place match.
Ryan Owens of Louisburg, 38-8, placed fourth at 120 pounds. Owens was 3-2 with two pins. He scored an 8-5 decision against Trey Dillow of Chanute to advance to the third-place match.
Cade Holtzen of Louisburg, 39-5, was fifth at 126 pounds. Holtzen pinned Colton Seely of Chanute in the fifth-place match. He was 4-2 with two pins. Holtzen won a 3-2 decision and a 2-0 decision. Both of his losses were by three points or less.
State Qualifiers
113 pounds — Charlie Zeller of Paola, 26-13, was 1-2 with a pin.
120 pounds — Steven Yeager of Paola, 18-22, was 0-2.
126 pounds — Bodi Isenhower of Prairie View, 18-5, was 0-2.
145 pounds — Noah Bowden of Paola, 16-16, was 0-2.
152 pounds — Carson Gleghorn of Paola, 19-22, was 0-2.
160 pounds — Brandon Doles of Louisburg, 33-11, was 2-2 with two decisions. He was one win away from a state medal.
170 pounds — Ben Timpe of Paola, 23-20, was 0-2.
170 pounds — Hunter Boone of Prairie View, 25-5, was 2-2 with a major decision. He was one win away from a state medal.
195 pounds — Brady Johnson of Paola, 17-14, was 0-2.
220 pounds — Christian Dunmeyer of Paola, 22-21, was 1-2 with a 6-2 decision.
220 pounds Noah Nordgren of Prairie View, 14-17, was 0-2.
285 pounds — Gavin Brewer of Osawatomie, 14-18, was 0-2.
Class 5A
State Placers
Wyatt Dickie of Spring Hill, 32-12, placed sixth in the state at 152 pounds. Dickie was 3-3 with a pin and two decisions.
Jakob Stovall of Spring Hill, 36-11, was sixth at 160 pounds. He was 3-3 with a major decision, an ultimate tie-breaker win and a 3-1 decision. Stovall lost his first match and won three straight to leave state with a medal.
State Qualifiers
138 pounds — Zach Knowlton of Spring Hill, 16-20, was 0-2.
182 pounds — Draven Pipkin of Spring Hill, 25-18, was 1-2 with a pin.
220 pounds — Logan Greenhalgh of Spring Hill, 23-17, was 1-2 with a pin.
