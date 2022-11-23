TOPEKA — Sophie McMullen, a junior at Washburn University, topped 1,000 career digs during the MIAA Tournament.
McMullen, a graduate of Louisburg High School, was a four-year member of the Northwest Missouri State University volleyball team. She was a redshirt freshman in 2018.
She was given an extra year of eligibility due to Covid-19. McMullen graduated from Northwest Missouri State with a bachelor’s degree in elementary and special education. She is working on a master’s degree in higher education at Washburn.
McMullen is an outside hitter and a tough defender.
She is second on the team with 463 digs on the season. McMullen also has 157 kills, a team-leading 44 aces, 26 assists and 13 blocks.
Washburn is off to the NCAA national tournament, winning the MIAA conference tournament.
Washburn defeated the University of Central Oklahoma in five sets with scores of 20-25, 25-22, 25-23, 20-25 and 17-15.
The team advanced to the finals with a four-set upset against Northwest Missouri State University, winning the match by scores of 24-26, 25-23, 26-24 and 29-27.
Washburn defeated the University of Nebraska at Kearney by scores of 25-18, 19-25, 25-22 and 25-20 in the MIAA championship match.
Washburn University is 24-7 on the season. The Ichabods were 13-7 in conference play. Washburn was 7-3 at home, 7-4 on the road and a perfect 10-0 on neutral courts.
Sophie McMullen joined her sister Corinna McMullen, a Louisburg graduate, at Washburn University this season. It is the first time the two have been on the court together.
Corinna McMullen, a 2022 graduate, is a freshman setter. She was a four-year member of the Louisburg Lady Cat volleyball team.
Sophie McMullen had 1,141 digs, 783 kills and 272 aces in her career with the Louisburg Lady Cats. She was a two-time first-team All-Frontier League selection and first-team Tri-County Spotlight. During her senior season, Sophie was first-team All-State Class 4A and named to the Class 4A All-State Team.
Corinna McMullen helped lead the Lady Cats to second place in the Class 4A state tournament her freshman year at Louisburg. She was first-team Tri-County Spotlight, second-team All-Frontier League and Prep Volleyball Frosh 59 honorable mention.
She was first-team Tri-County Spotlight and All-Frontier League all four years. Corinna was first team KVA Eastern Kansas her senior season. She was named to the All-Academic Team four years in a row, graduating with a 4.0.
Sophie and Corinna are the daughters of Scott and Sarah McMullen of Louisburg. Scott McMullen played volleyball at Penn State University.
