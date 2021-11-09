LOUISBURG — Corinna McMullen and Davis Guetterman were selected for the American Volleyball Coaches Association’s first-ever Best and Brightest Awards for high school senior student-athletes.
McMullen and Guetterman are four-year starters for the Louisburg Lady Cat volleyball team.
McMullen and Guetterman are setters, running the offense, and contribute on the offensive attack as front row hitters.
The Best and Brightest Awards honor high school senior student-athletes for their excellence on the court and in the classroom.
To be eligible for the Best and Brightest Award, student-athletes must maintain a 3.0 unweighted, or 3.5 weighted grade-point average, or the equivalent if using a different grade-point average scale, during their junior year. Student-athletes must also play in 50 percent of the varsity team’s sets during the season.
“This award is very telling of the kind of people Corinna and Davis are,” Louisburg coach Leanna Willer said. “They are two of the most dedicated student-athletes I have been around. They are high-level, multi-sport athletes who have pushed themselves in the classroom all four years.
“They take college-level and advanced classes, are involved in extracurricular activities, and have maintained 4.0 unweighted GPAs throughout high school,” Willer said. “There were multiple times throughout the season that we would sit and have a Calculus or Physics homework session while the freshmen were warming up on game nights.”
McMullen and Guetterman pushed themselves and their teammates, setting an example on and off the court, Willer said.
“Their work ethic is not limited to the court or only the classroom, but it is simply a part of who they are,” she said. “Their presence and leadership these past four years has been undeniable, and they are leaving behind some very large shoes to fill.
“This award is a very high honor,” Willer said. “Only 469 athletes nationwide received First-Team Honors, and just 18 from Kansas. I am so proud of their accomplishments, and I know there are still many more to come for these two.”
McMullen led the Lady Cats with 224 kills. She had 20 blocks, 25 aces, 194 digs and 284 assists.
Guetterman had a team-high 436 assists and led the team with 58 aces. She had 12 blocks, 138 kills and 184 digs.
