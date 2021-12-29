LOUISBURG — Corinna McMcMullen will be competing in the MIAA next season, signing a national letter of intent to play volleyball at Washburn University.
McMullen, a four-year starter for the Louisburg Lady Cats, was a first-team All-Frontier League and All-Spotlight selection.
She is a student-athlete with a 4.0 grade-point average who balances her work in the classroom with a passion for volleyball that has her in the gymnasium six to seven days a week.
“I know that I am most definitely blessed and thankful for the opportunity to play at the collegiate level,” McMullen said. “I am so excited for that next part of my life, but I wouldn’t have reached it without all the reps, coaches, teams and families along the way.”
McMullen was signed as a setter, however, she could play anywhere the Washburn University Ichabod’s need her. McMullen played all six rotations for the Louisburg Lady Cats.
“One of my biggest factors was to make an impact on any college that I chose, while also staying close to home,” she said. “My parents have been my biggest motivators along with my siblings. One of the big reasons they stayed close was to watch me grow up, so I will continue to stay close to be a big part of their lives.
“Washburn has an amazing education program and nursing program,” McMullen said. “I know the atmosphere is so family-like and the coaches will push me to be my best every day. I knew from the moment I stepped on campus that it would be my home, and that is exactly what I told the coach.”
McMullen led the Lady Cats in kills the last two seasons. She was a team leader on and off the court, coach Leanna Willer said.
“Corinna’s game and court sense have made her a threat from everywhere on the court in every position,” Willer said. “We have been so lucky to have a player like her these last four years.”
McMullen has always had a passion for volleyball. The sport, and the lessons it has provided, are part of who she is today.
“Volleyball has always been my best friend from the time that I can remember to the day I die,” McMullen said. “It has taught me so many life lessons, made me jump outside of my comfort zone in so many occasions, led me to meet my best friends and be a part of multiple families that I can always rely on. I have never been scared to be pushed and volleyball is always a new challenge that I strive to complete. It’s about finesse, skill, thought, and passion with every component being crucial in every point.”
McMullen played club volleyball for Dynasty Volleyball for four years. She also played for Performance Volleyball Association in Overland Park the past two years.
McMullen plans o majoring in nursing and specialize in pediatric nursing.
Corinna is the daughter of Scott and Sarah McMullen of Louisburg.
