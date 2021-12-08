LOUISBURG — Setter Corinna McMullen led the Lady Cat volleyball team by her example on and off the court.
She did it all for Louisburg, rotating in all six positions as a setter to run the offense and a front row hitter to aid the attack.
McMullen was named the Tri-County Spotlight Co-Volleyball Player of the Year with teammate Davis Guetterman. The two are four-year letter-winners for the Louisburg volleyball program.
“Corinna and Davis are so deserving of this honor,” Louisburg coach Leanna Willer said. “Each of them have had outstanding careers for Louisburg, and they’ve done it together all four years. These two have been running the show for Louisburg volleyball, and have accomplished a lot within that time.”
McMullen and Davis are both all-stars on the court and in the classroom with perfect 4.0 grade-point averages.
Both are multi-sport student-athletes, playing volleyball and track and field. McMullen and Davis were state qualifiers in track. McMullen qualified in the discus. Davis competed at state in the javelin.
McMullen said it was an honor to share the player of the year award with Davis.
“Neither Davis nor myself deserve player of the year as a whole because we both go hand in hand with each other,” McMullen said. “We both have worked so hard in order to be the athletes and the people we have become over the years. Davis and I have worked as a unit, which is hard for two girls to do on the same team at the same position.
“It has been a huge success to represent Louisburg because this is my home,” she said. “I could not be where I am today without my teammates and coaches from Louisburg volleyball. It is an honor to be recognized, and I would not trade it for the world.”
McMullen ended her prep career for the Louisburg Lady Cats with some impressive numbers, posting 1,865 assists, 724 digs, 550 kills and 213 aces.
“With Rinny, we always talk about how she is small but mighty,” Willer said. “There is really no better way to describe her. She packs a lot of punch into that 5-5 body. Rinny’s game and court sense have made her a threat from everywhere on the court in every position.”
“She’s been the team leader in kills the last two seasons on top of her already amazing setting, defense and serving,” she said. “We have been so lucky to have a player like her these last four years.”
Willer said she was blessed to have McMullen and Davis set the tone for program in her first season as head coach.
“I am very thankful to have had their leadership and experience for my first year coaching,” Willer said. “I could always count on them to give maximum effort and energy. They were phenomenal captains for our team, always encouraging every teammate and pushing everyone to get better and better throughout the season. I am so thankful for all they have done for our team, our program, and our school.”
McMullen and Davis carried the torch for a Lady Cat volleyball program with a historic tradition of excellence.
That resolve was tested with injuries that sidelined hitter Emma Prettyman for most of the season, left the Lady Cats without libero Chase Kallevig on senior night, and took Davis and McMullen off the roster a couple of times.
“We worked to the end, fought as much as we could and cried some tough tears. I made my mark on Louisburg volleyball, and I told the younger girls to do the same.”
