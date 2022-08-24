TOPEKA — The McMullen sisters are on the volleyball court together for the first time.
Sophie McMullen and Corinna McMullen, Louisburg High School graduates, are joining forces for the Washburn University volleyball program.
Sophie McMullen, a junior outside hitter and defensive specialist, was a four-year member of the Northwest Missouri State University volleyball team.
She was a redshirt freshman in 2018. McMullen earned a bachelor’s degree in elementary and special education from Northwest Missouri State University and is working on a master’s degree in higher education.
Corinna McMullen, a 2022 graduate of Louisburg High School, is a freshman setter. She has not yet declared a major. Corinna was a four-year member of the Louisburg Lady Cat volleyball team.
Sophie and Corinna both wore No. 12 for the Louisburg Lady Cats.
Sophie McMullen wore No. 6 for Northwest Missouri State University, since No. 12 was not available. She is back to No. 6 for Washburn University.
“Corinna and I are finally getting to play together,” Sophie said. “It has been so incredibly fun.”
Corinna McMullen got her No. 12 at Washburn University, keeping the number in the family. She has worn No. 12 her entire career for Louisburg High School, Louisburg Middle School and club volleyball.
Sophie McMullen played in 31 matches for Northwest Missouri State University in 2021. She saw action in 110 sets. She was tied for second in digs (297) and ranked fourth in aces (31).
Sophie played in 28 matches in 2019 with action in 102 sets. She had 17 starts with 277 digs for fourth on the club. The 2020 season was not played due to Covid-19, giving her two years of eligibility left with the redshirt season and the lost season.
She had 1,141 digs, 783 kills and 272 aces in her career with the Louisburg Lady Cats. She was a two-time first-team All-Frontier League selection and first-team Tri-County Spotlight. During her senior season, Sophie was first-team All-State Class 4A and named to the Class 4A All-State Team.
Corinna McMullen helped lead the Lady Cats to second place in the Class 4A state tournament her freshman year at Louisburg. She was first-team Tri-County Spotlight, second-team All-Frontier League and Prep Volleyball Frosh 59 honorable mention.
She was first-team Tri-County Spotlight and All-Frontier League all four years. Corinna was first team KVA Eastern Kansas her senior season. She was named to the All-Academic Team four years in a row, graduating with a 4.0.
Sophie and Corinna are daughters of Scott and Sarah McMullen of Louisburg. Scott McMullen played volleyball at Penn State University.
