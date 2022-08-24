220824_mr_spt_mcmullen

The McMullen sisters, Corinna and Sophie, are on the volleyball court together for the first time, playing for Washburn University. The McMullens are graduates of Louisburg High School.

TOPEKA — The McMullen sisters are on the volleyball court together for the first time.

Sophie McMullen and Corinna McMullen, Louisburg High School graduates, are joining forces for the Washburn University volleyball program.

