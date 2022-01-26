LAS VEGAS — There is no secret Clint Meinig is a Raiders fan.
He sports the Raiders silver and black with pride. Meinig stands out in the red and gold of the Kansas City Chiefs Kingdom in these parts.
Meinig is die-hard, all-in, all of the time for his Raiders.
No matter what he does, Meinig’s words and actions come from the heart.
It is that kindred spirit that landed him on a private jet to see the Las Vegas Raiders defeat the Los Angeles Chargers in an epic overtime thriller, 35-32. The victory, which Meinig saw from a suite at Allegiant Stadium to celebrate his birthday Sunday, Jan. 9, punched the Raiders’ ticket to the playoffs for the first time in 20 years.
Clint and Jessica Meinig, who live in Paola, became friends with Brad and Jenny, who could not believe what a huge Raiders fan the man is. In an effort to bring him closer to the fan experience, Brad decided to send live video of the crowd from his cell phone during the Raiders 33-22 victory against the Philadelphia Eagles on Oct. 22.
Oddly enough, that drew the attention of another Raiders fan, who asked Brad why he would spend the game sending video on his cell phone.
The gentleman and his wife asked Brad to contact the Meinigs and see if they were free the weekend of the regular season finale.
Clint and Jessica drove to Wichita, walked 12 steps to a private jet and were off to Las Vegas. The Meinigs were guests in their new friend’s condominium, staying on the 24th floor with a view overlooking Allegiant Stadium.
“When we came around the corner and I saw Allegiant Stadium for the first time, I was like a 7-year-old on Christmas morning,” Meinig said.
When game day came, Clint and Jessica got up early and donned their silver and black Raiders gear for the day. Clint wore his favorite, No. 34, Bo Jackson jersey for the occasion. Jessica went old school too with her No. 81, Tim Brown jersey.
“When we walked inside the stadium, it was just Heaven,” he said. “We got to our suite and rapper Little John, who performed at halftime, was in the suite to our left, right next to us. He saw me and made eye contact and I gave him the ‘Rock Star’ sign. Jaleel White, Urkel from the show Family Matters, was in the suite to our right. I just kept thinking, ‘why isn’t anyone taking pictures of me?’
“It was the greatest Raiders game I have ever been to,” Meinig said. “It was such a classic game and just an incredible experience to see it from our suite.”
Everything was on the line for the Sunday Night Football game between the Raiders and the Chargers. The winner was in the playoffs and the loser was going home.
Meinig was on the edge of his seat for most of the game, as were the fans at Allegiant Stadium and across the country watching the game on television, as Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert made six fourth-down conversions as the team traded punches with the Raiders.
Las Vegas took a 32-29 lead on a 40-yard field goal by Daniel Carlson in overtime. Los Angeles answered to tie it back up at 32-32 with a 41-yard field goal by Dustin Hopkins.
There was some controversy in the final seconds that the Raiders might take a knee, sending both teams to the playoffs. That theory did not make much sense, however, because barring a conspiracy, the Raiders were in the playoffs if they made the field goal and still in the playoffs if they missed the kick.Carlson came back on and kicked a 47-yarder for the victory as time expired, starting a long-awaited playoff celebration for Raider nation.
The Meinigs wanted to do something for their new friends, who are Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs fans. They presented their friend’s wife with a replica Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl ring which she put on a necklace and wore for the rest of the weekend.
When they arrived at the condominium, they gave him a set of replica Oakland and Los Angeles Raiders Super Bowl rings which he put into a place of prominence in a display case.
“It was a once-in-a-lifetime experience I will never forget,” Meinig said. “We cannot thank them enough.”
A Raiders fan in the Kingdom
How exactly did a Raiders fan end up in the middle of Kansas City Chiefs country?
Well, it happened a long, long time ago. Clint Meinig’s love for the silver and black goes all the way back to his birth.
His grandparents, the late Don and Juanita Lindsey were Kansas City Chiefs fans. Juanita always bought the grandsons a special kids football set with a Kansas City Chiefs jersey, shoulder pads, pants, helmet, football and even a little kicking tee.
It had become a tradition of Juanita’s with the grandsons, and Clint, the fourth, would be no exception when she walked into the old Lockerroom sports store in Osawatomie.
This time, however, the store was out of the Kansas City Chiefs kids football sets. All that remained was, of course, the silver and black now vintage Oakland Raiders set.
Much to the dismay of her husband Don, Juanita bought the set anyway to keep her tradition alive. Their grandson, Clint, would be a Raider for life. He came by it honestly, even surrounded by red and gold.
