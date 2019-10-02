PAOLA — In his 29 short years, Michael “Tank” Everhart touched a lot of lives.
Shawnee Cycle Plaza, where he used to work, is sponsoring his fifth annual Fill Your Tank Let’s Ride benefit motorcycle ride on Sunday, Oct. 6.
The memorial ride for Michael “Tank” Everhart will benefit Heads Up Brain Injury Support and the Miami County Cancer Foundation.
The memorial ride will start with registration at Shawnee Cycle Plaza at 8:30 a.m. The ride begins at 10:30.
The ride ends in Tank’s hometown at the American Legion Post, located near Fifth and Delaware streets. A lunch will be held, for donations, and a 50-50 raffle will be conducted.
Alan and Lisa Everhart, Michael’s parents, presented a check to Cathy Leaver of the Miami County Cancer Foundation and Jeanne Woolsey with the Heads Up Brain Injury Support after the ride last year.
Everhart was not only a service manager at Shawnee Cycle Plaza, but also a friend.
Everhart passed away in June 2015. He was 29 years old. He graduated from Paola High School in 2003.
Everhart graduated from Pittsburg State with a degree science technology.
He started working for Reno’s Powersports in the part’s department and went to work for Shawnee Cycle Place in 2008. He started a new career in 2014, learning his father’s profession, working with the Elliott Insurance Group in Paola.
Everhart had a huge heart and loved spending time with family and friends..
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.