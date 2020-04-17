LOUISBURG – Morgan Messer is all about being part of something new.
Messer signed a national letter of intent March 11 to play soccer at Highland Community College. She will be part of the college’s first women’s soccer team.
Messer, a senior at Louisburg High School, and her family were part of a grassroots movement in Louisburg to raise money for the start of the Lady Cats soccer program five years ago.
Now she is going to be part of the inaugural team at Highland Community College.
“I just loved what they had to offer,” Messer said. “Starting a new program is not new for me, since my family and I were one of the families to do it for Louisburg high school girls soccer. It really is an experience I didn’t think I was actually going to have anymore. But then I got this offer from an amazing coach and the program was just starting.
“I am starting the program from scratch,” she said. “It’s pretty amazing that I am able to play this sport at this type of level and see where it takes me. “Some things that led me to signing with Highland were not only the soccer coach, but the people and being able to get that one-on-one with a professor is needed since the class sizes are smaller.”
Messer appeared in 53 games in her career with the Louisburg Lady Cats. She scored nine goals with five assists. She played midfield and forward for Louisburg.
“Morgan signing with Highland Community College is so ironic,” Louisburg coach Kyle Conley said. “Morgan signed with a brand new program, as she and her family were so helpful in getting the Louisburg High School girls soccer program started.
“Morgan is a very determined and motivated young lady,” Conley said. “She has played probably six different positions while she was in our program. This past season we found a home for her as a forward for us. She had several massive goals for us and she started developing really well for us. This season was going to be a good one for her, but obviously it got cut short.”
Messer was a four-year member of the program. She made three trips to state with the Lady Cats, playing in the state championship game two years in a row.
“Playing for the girls soccer program and having the team go as far as we can to the state finals and place second has helped a lot,” Messer said. “You’re on this journey for roughly three months pushing and trying to build up to state. Since I was a freshman I was on the state team, so being able to go to state and play in these high intensity games are probably what’s helped prepare me. My coaches and teammates also help build me into the player I am.”
Messer was the ultimate team player for the Lady Cats, Conley said.
“Morgan was always a happy go lucky kid,” he said. “She is a young lady who played in a variety of positions for us. She always had an open mind about playing a new position.”
Messer started playing soccer when she was 5-years-old. She fell in love with the game.
“I’ve been playing for a really long time now,” she said. “The thing I love most about this sport is that you are on a team where you have to be communicating all the time, not only does that help on the field but it helps outside of the game in different environments you’ll be in with the team.”
Messer played club soccer for several teams, including the Legends and the Kansas City Fire Soccer Academy with coach Tommy Howell.
Morgan is the daughter of David and Amee Messer.
