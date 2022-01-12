OSAWATOMIE — The Miami County boys swim team started the season with a splash, winning its home opener.
The Miami County boys swim team, comprised of swimmers from Osawatomie, Paola and Louisburg, placed first its home meet Monday, Dec. 13, scoring 278 points.
Brayton Brueggen, Braden Branine, Remington Rice and Cooper Hipp took first in the 200 medley relay with a time of 1 minute and 59.53 seconds.
Brueggen placed first in the 200 freestyle in 2:14. Luke Hebert was second.
Cole Brown finished first in the 200 individual medley with a time of 2:26.
Sam Johnson won the 100 butterfly in 1:03. Rice was second. Drake Burdine placed fourth. Burdine was second in the 100 backstroke.
Rice finished runner-up in the 50 freestyle. Hipp was fourth. Johnson placed fifth.
Brown was second in the 100 freestyle. Hipp placed third.
Branine was third in the 100 breaststroke.
Johnson, Burdine, Hebert and Rice won the 400 freestyle in 4:03.
Hipp, Brueggen, Hebert and Johnson took second in the 200 freestyle.
Baus, Colton Prettyman, Evan Retinger and Brown were third in the 200 freestyle.
The 400 freestyle relay has the 14th best time in the state, while 200 freestyle relay and 200 medley really are currently 20th in Class 5-1A.
The Miami County boys swim team was at Topeka on Wednesday, Dec. 8, placing third in the Hayden Invitational.
Rice, Hebert, Hipp and Johnson placed second in the 200 relay.
Brueggen placed fourth in the 500 freestyle and fifth in the 100 backstroke.
Brueggen, Brown, Rice and Johnson placed fourth in the 200 medley relay.
Brown placed fifth in the 200 individual medley.
Brown, Baus, Hipp and Brueggen placed fourth in the 400 freestyle relay.
