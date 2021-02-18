OSAWATOMIE — The Miami County boys swim team captured its fifth consecutive league championship.
The Miami County boys posted 318 points in the league meet at home Wednesday, Feb. 10.
Brayton Brueggen, Braden Branine, Bridger Baus and Sam Johnson placed first in the 200-yard medley relay.
Cooper Hipp, Cole Brown, Drake Baus and Branine placed first in the 200-yard freestyle relay.
Bridger Baus, Brueggen, Brown and Hipp won the 400-yard freestyle relay.
Brueggen won the 500-yard freestyle. Drake Baus placed second. Luke Hebert was third.
Bridger Baus placed first in the 100-yard backstroke. Drake Burdine was third.
Brueggen was runner-up in the 200-yard freestyle. Drake Baus placed third.
Brown placed second in the 200-yard individual medley. Branine was third.
Johnson was second in the 100-yard freestyle. Hipp place third.
Branine placed second in the 100-yard breaststroke.
Johnson finished third in the 50-yard freestyle.
Bridger Baus was third in the 100-yard butterfly.
