OSAWATOMIE – The Miami County boys swim team won its home meet on senior night.
Miami County posted 585 points in the meet Wednesday, Jan. 22.
Topeka-Hayden was runner-up with 422 points. Parsons placed third with 411 points. Coffeyville was fourth and Independence was fifth.
Miami County recognized seniors Bailey Barnes, Justin Bradley, Sam Bradley, Theo Hebert, Isaiah Waggerman, and Gabriel Talledo.
“The boys had a great meet,” coach Gerri Hart said. “Everyone scored points and everyone improved in at least one event. We won the meet which the senior boys were happy about.”
The Miami County boys 200 meter relay team swam a state consideration time. Herbert swam a state consideration time in the 100 butterfly. Justin Bradley swam a state consideration time in the 200 freestyle.
The Miami County swim team is comprised of swimmers from Osawatomie, Paola and Louisburg high schools.
Justin Bradley, Remington Rice, Waggerman and Hebert won the 400 freestyle relay with a time of 3:54. Cole Brown, Bridger Baus, Brayton Brueggen and Cooper Hill placed third in 4:04.
Justin Bradley won the 200 freestyle with a time of 2:05. Brueggen was second. Drake Baus placed sixth. Aaron Koechner was 11th.
Hebert won the 100 butterfly with a time of 1:00. Brown placed fourth. Bridger Baus was seventh. Koechner finished 16th.
Hebert placed first in the 100 backstroke with a time of 1:04. Brueggen placed fourth. Drake Baus was eighth. Drake Burdine placed ninth.
Braden Branine was runner-up in the 200 individual medley with a time of 2:47. Remington Rice was third. Burdine was fifth. Cooper Hipp finished sixth.
Branine placed second in the 100 breaststroke with a time of 1:20. Hipp placed fourth. Sam Bradley was seventh. Wyatt Axmann placed 11th.
Justin Bradley placed second in the 500 freestyle with a time of 6:02. Brown was third. Bridger Baus placed fourth. Talledo was seventh.
Justin Bradley, Rice, Waggerman and Hebert placed second in the 200 freestyle relay with a time of 1:39.
Bridger Baus, Brown, Hipp and Brueggen placed third in the 200 medley relay with a time of 2:03.
Waggerman swam a time of 58.36 for third place in the 100 freestyle. Sam Bradley placed ninth. Axel Harrison was 15th. Koechner placed 16th.
Sam Bradley, Drake Baus, Branine and Talledo placed sixth in the 200 freestyle relay
Waggerman placed fifth in the 50 freestyle. Talledo was eighth. Axman placed 13th. Harrison was 16th.
Drake Baus, Sam Bradley, Burdine and Talledo placed seventh in the 200 medley relay.
