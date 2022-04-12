OSAWATOMIE — The Miami County girls swim team is in the Top 25 in the state rankings in five events.
Sabra Brueggen is ranked fourth in the 100 backstroke and ninth in the 50 freestyle.
Miami County is ranked 18th in the 200 freestyle relay. Swimming on the relay are Dana Mattison, Ashley Branine, Cadence Weichert and Brueggen.
The 200 medley relay is ranked 19th in the state. Members of the relay team are Emma Johnson, Addie Stuebner, Branine and Brueggen.
The 400 freestyle relay team is ranked 25th. Relay team members are Bri Shippy, Janie Harth, Weichert and Stuebner.
The Miami County girls swim team was runner-up in its home opener Wednesday, March 30, posting 478 points. Topeka-Hayden won the meet by three points, finishing with a team score of 481.
Brueggen, Johnson, Stuebner and Branine placed first in the 200 medley relay with a time of 2 minutes, 13.94 seconds.
Mattison, Branine, Weichert and Brueggen placed first in the 200 freestyle relay with a time of 1:59.
Shippy, Weichert, Harth and Stuebner won the 400 freestyle relay with a time of 4:58.
Mattison won the 200 individual medley with a time of 2:53.
Brueggen swam a time of 26.04 for first place in the 50 freestyle. Miami County placed first, second and third in the event. Stuebner placed second. Harth was third.
Branine won the 100 freestyle with a time of 1:06.
Mattison placed first in the 500 freestyle with a time of 6:56. Shippy placed second.
Brueggen won the 100 backstroke with a time of 1:03. Stuebner was runner-up.
Branine placed first in the 100 breaststroke with a time of 1:29. Johnson finished second.
Shippy was runner-up in the 200 freestyle. Johnson placed third.
Ashlyn Willard, Emma Boehm, Harth and Mattison placed third in the 200 medley relay.
Shippy, Boehm, Willard and Johnson finished third in the 200 freestyle relay.
Weichert finished fourth in the 100 freestyle. Boehm was sixth.
Boehm placed fifth in the 100 backstroke.
