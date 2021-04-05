OSAWATOMIE – The Miami County girls swim team placed third in its home opener.
The Miami County girls scored 234 points, placing third in the team standings at the Sport and Fitness Zone in Osawatomie on Wednesday, March 31.
Ashley Branine, Sydney Keaton, Claire Brown and Abby Bradley placed first in the 200-yard medley relay.
Keaton won the 100-yard freestyle. Brianna Shippy was eighth. Emma Boehm placed 11th.
Dana Mattison placed second in the 500-yard freestyle. Kylee Barnett was sixth. Emma Johnson placed seventh.
Brown, Keaton, Branine and Mattison placed third in the 400-yard freestyle relay.
Brown placed third in the 200-yard individual medley.
Addie Stuebner, Libby Barnett, Bradley and Mattison placed fourth in the 200-yard freestyle relay.
Branine was fourth in the 200-yard freestyle. Mattison placed fifth.
Bradley finished fourth in the 50-yard freestyle. Stuebner was fifth.
Stuebner placed fourth in the 100-yard breaststroke. Bradley was seventh. Branine finished ninth.
