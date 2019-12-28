TOPEKA — Everyone on the Miami County boys swim team improved their time in at least one event during a meet in Topeka.
Miami County placed fifth in the team standings in the Dec. 10 meet.
The Miami County swim team is comprised of swimmers from Osawatomie, Paola and Louisburg. Osawatomie started the team with Paola several years ago. Louisburg joined the team this season.
Theo Hebert, Cole Brown, Bridger Baus and Remington Rice placed sixth in the 200 medley relay. Wyatt Axmann, Gabriel Talledo, Drake Burdine and Sam Bradley were 16th.
Isaiah Waggerman, Justin Bradley, Brown and Hebert placed sixth in the 400 freestyle relay. Brayton Brueggen, Aaron Koechner, Braden Branine and Cooper Hipp were 12th.
Hebert placed seventh in the 100 butterfly. Rice was 13th. Burdine paced 17th.
Hebert was seventh in the 500 freestyle. Brueggen placed eighth. Justin Bradley was 12th.
Baus placed seventh in the 100 backstroke. Waggerman was 12th.
Justin Bradley placed ninth in the 200 freestyle. Koechner finished 23rd.
Brown placed 10th in the 200 individual medley. Brueggen was 14th. Baus was 18th.
Brown was 10th in the 100 breaststroke. Branine placed 13th. Talledo was 24th.
Waggerman was 12th in the 100 freestyle. Hipp was 15th. Branine was 23rd.
Sam Bradley, Branine, Hipp and Brueggen placed eighth in the 200 freestyle relay.
Rice placed 14th in the 50 freestyle. Hipp was 17th. Sam Bradley placed 27th.
