OSAWATOMIE — The Miami County boys swim team placed second in the Independent League Championships.
Miami County scored 388 points for runner-up in its home pool Wednesday, Feb. 9.
Piper won the league title with 425 points. Fort Scott had 219 points for third place.
Brayton Brueggen, Braden Branine, Remington Rice and Cooper Hipp placed second in the 200 medley relay.
Colton Prettyman, Cole Brown, Hipp and Rice were second in the 200 freestyle relay.
Sam Johnson, Luke Hebert, Drake Baus and Brown placed second in the 400 freestyle relay.
Hebert was second in the 200 freestyle. Brueggen placed third.
Hebert was runner-up in the 500 freestyle.
Brown placed second in the 200 individual medley. Branine was third.
Brueggen finished second in the 100 backstroke. Drake Baus was fifth.
Branine placed second in the 100 breaststroke. Prettyman was fourth.
Johnson was second in the 100 butterfly. Drake Burdine placed fifth.
Johnson finished third in the 50 freestyle.
