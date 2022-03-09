MARYVILLE, Mo. – Trinity Moore and the Pittsburg State University women's track and field team won the MIAA indoor track and field conference championship for the fifth time in six years.
Pittsburg State posted 119.5 points in the three-day meet in Hughes Field House at Northwest Missouri State University.
Pittsburg State held off Northwest Missouri State, the host school, by 21.5 points for the team title.
Moore, a graduate of Louisburg High School, is a sophomore at Pittsburg State University.
Moore placed 15th in the 5,000-meter run with a time of 18 minutes, 15.17 seconds.
Moore is in her first season with the Pittsburg State track and field program. She also competes on the Gorillas cross country team.
She was a standout for the Louisburg Lady Cats cross country and soccer teams.
Her favorite sport in high school was soccer, but she turned out to be an all-state performer in cross country.
Moore qualified to represent the Lady Cats in the Class 4A state cross country meet as a freshman.
She would run there three more times, but not by herself. Moore took her whole team with her three years in a row.
Moore won three state medals, including a third-place finish her senior season where she ran a new school-record time of 19 minutes, 29 seconds, breaking her own school record in the process.
Moore was a two-time Tri-County Spotlight Girls Cross Country Runner of the Year for the Louisburg Lady Cats.
As a senior, Moore was named to the Kansas Cross Country and Track and Field Coaches Association Academic All-State First Team.
To qualify for the all-state honor, the student athlete must be a junior or senior, must have an unweighted GPA of 3.75 or higher and must have placed in the top 30 at this year’s state cross country meet.
Moore, an exercise science major, has a 3.77 grade-point-average.
Trinity is the daughter of Randy and Diana Moore of Louisburg.
